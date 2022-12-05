Local Band to Donate Ticket Sales from Upcoming Show to Help Musician with Cancer
Denver, CO, December 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 3 Hole Punch, a Denver rock band, will be donating their ticket sales from their December 9, 2022 show at Moe’s BBQ in Englewood, CO to help a local musician, Meghann5K from the band Addie Tonic, who has been recently diagnosed with breast cancer.
“The local Denver music scene is a close knit of musicians who help to support each other,” says Orrick Nepomuceno, guitarist from 3 Hole Punch. “When we heard about Meghann’s illness, we wanted to do something to support her especially during this time the season.”
3 Hole Punch will be playing at Moe’s BBQ in Englewood, CO on December 9 along with Lighter Thief, The Infected, with Goodbye Aurora as the headliner. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/goodbye-aurora-w-three-hole-punch-lighter-thief-the-infected-tickets-440708399687
About 3 Hole Punch: 3 Hole Punch is a Colorado-based alternative band. The band consists of bassist and lead vocalist Jessica Seybold, drummer Christian Seybold, and guitarist Orrick Nepomuceno. Their music is available on all streaming services. Go to www.3holepunchmusic.com for more information.
About Addie Tonic: Addie Tonic is an alterna-rock band formed in Denver, CO featuring front woman Meghann5k (Vocals, Guitar), Matt Youngblood (Lead Guitar, Vocals), and Dylan Tilton (Bass). Addie Tonic’s catchy songs are driven by Meghann5k’s pop-fueled lyrics and Matt’s rock-inspired guitar licks, building garage rock/shoegaze like walls of sound with a punk rock edge. Go to https://addietonic.com/ for more information.
