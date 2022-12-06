Daniela Soberman - When We Grow Up
Gallery SADE Los Angeles is pleased to announce its first solo exhibition with American-born, Los Angeles-based artist Daniela Soberman.
Los Angeles, CA, December 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Daniela Soberman - When We Grow Up is an invitation into the fearless uninhibited immersive forest of personal tantilization, exploration creations serving as revolutionary reclaimations of beloved brutalism from the caskets of the past with next wave bravery and positivity til infinity.
Daniela Soberman (b. Downey, CA, 1976) is a first generation Serbian American self-taught artist living and working in Los Angeles. Doberman’s temple-sized sculptural commissions by The Getty, The Torrance Art Museum, and The Long Beach Museum of Art, are evidence of the artist’s status as an instant institutional-level icon.
Gallery SADE Los Angeles celebrates Daniela Soberman - When We Grow Up with an opening event on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 7pm-11pm.
In further celebration of the artist’s first solo show, the Annex at SADE will host a Soberman curated collection of works by Alexandra Grant, Trulee Hall, Alvaro Ilizarbe, Nellie King Solomon, Max Presneill, Steve Schmidt, Andrew Hunczak, and Sabbath & Soberman.
The works will be on view 1-6pm every Saturday and Sunday from December 20th 2022 until January 6, 2023, and by appointment at all other times.
For inquiries and private viewing appointments contact sade-la@sade-la.com. For access and updates to upcoming events follow @sadelosangeles on IG.
Gallery SADE Los Angeles is located at 204 S Avenue 19, Los Angeles California 90026.
Categories