Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. Appointed as Fully Disclosed Clearing Broker for Cboe’s New U.S. Treasuries Trading Platform
New York, NY, December 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. today announced it will serve as the fully disclosed clearing broker of Cboe Global Markets’ new U.S. Treasuries trading platform. As a DTCC Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) member, Mirae will help ensure anonymity on the platform, with all trades on the platform facing Mirae and settling against the FICC.
Cboe’s U.S. Treasuries platform is the first-ever Full Amount trading platform (where any incoming marketable order will trade in full with only one counterparty) for on-the-run U.S. Treasuries. Leveraging Cboe’s proven market expertise and technology in global FX, the new marketplace brings quality execution for institutional-sized orders to an anonymous Full Amount platform. Its innovative matching protocol will provide an efficient way to access curated liquidity by consolidating streaming quotes from dealers into a single best price at each desired volume level.
In addition, the new platform will provide customized liquidity curation services to help participants effectively manage liquidity segmentation and offer pre-trade market data transparency and post-trade reports for analytics.
James De Alto, Head of Correspondent Clearing Services at Mirae, said, “Cboe’s innovative matching platform aims to solve some of the biggest trading and liquidity challenges faced by the U.S. Treasuries dealer community today. We are pleased that Cboe has selected Mirae as its fully disclosed clearing broker, and we look forward to providing our world-class correspondent clearing services to support the continued success of their new trading venue.”
James Arrante, Senior Director, FX and U.S. Treasuries Product and Business Management at Cboe Global Markets said, “Cboe is pleased to partner with Mirae, a well-respected and trusted institution in the capital markets with significant experience acting as a clearing broker. Our collaboration with Mirae will help ensure that clients on Cboe’s U.S. Treasuries platform remain fully anonymous, so that they can interact directly with high-quality order flow, while reducing information leakage and market impact.”
Cboe’s U.S. Treasuries trading platform is owned and operated by Cboe Fixed Income Markets, LLC (“Cboe Fixed Income”), a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. Cboe Fixed Income does not provide services to retail customers.
About Mirae
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc., a New-York based entity founded in 1992, operates an institutional capital markets platform servicing professional investors with complex global needs. The firm specializes in offering Prime Brokerage, Securities Financing, Global Equities, Correspondent Clearing, Global Portfolio Trading & ETF Solutions.
Mirae Asset Financial Group (which includes Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc.) is an independent financial services group headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Mirae Asset Financial Group provides comprehensive financial services including asset management, wealth management, investment banking and life insurance. Operating in 16 global markets, and across 5 continents, the group manages assets worldwide of $482 Billion (as of September 2022).
Cboe’s U.S. Treasuries platform is the first-ever Full Amount trading platform (where any incoming marketable order will trade in full with only one counterparty) for on-the-run U.S. Treasuries. Leveraging Cboe’s proven market expertise and technology in global FX, the new marketplace brings quality execution for institutional-sized orders to an anonymous Full Amount platform. Its innovative matching protocol will provide an efficient way to access curated liquidity by consolidating streaming quotes from dealers into a single best price at each desired volume level.
In addition, the new platform will provide customized liquidity curation services to help participants effectively manage liquidity segmentation and offer pre-trade market data transparency and post-trade reports for analytics.
James De Alto, Head of Correspondent Clearing Services at Mirae, said, “Cboe’s innovative matching platform aims to solve some of the biggest trading and liquidity challenges faced by the U.S. Treasuries dealer community today. We are pleased that Cboe has selected Mirae as its fully disclosed clearing broker, and we look forward to providing our world-class correspondent clearing services to support the continued success of their new trading venue.”
James Arrante, Senior Director, FX and U.S. Treasuries Product and Business Management at Cboe Global Markets said, “Cboe is pleased to partner with Mirae, a well-respected and trusted institution in the capital markets with significant experience acting as a clearing broker. Our collaboration with Mirae will help ensure that clients on Cboe’s U.S. Treasuries platform remain fully anonymous, so that they can interact directly with high-quality order flow, while reducing information leakage and market impact.”
Cboe’s U.S. Treasuries trading platform is owned and operated by Cboe Fixed Income Markets, LLC (“Cboe Fixed Income”), a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. Cboe Fixed Income does not provide services to retail customers.
About Mirae
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc., a New-York based entity founded in 1992, operates an institutional capital markets platform servicing professional investors with complex global needs. The firm specializes in offering Prime Brokerage, Securities Financing, Global Equities, Correspondent Clearing, Global Portfolio Trading & ETF Solutions.
Mirae Asset Financial Group (which includes Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc.) is an independent financial services group headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Mirae Asset Financial Group provides comprehensive financial services including asset management, wealth management, investment banking and life insurance. Operating in 16 global markets, and across 5 continents, the group manages assets worldwide of $482 Billion (as of September 2022).
Contact
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.Contact
James De Alto
212-407-1000
https://miraeassetsecuritiesus.com/
James De Alto
212-407-1000
https://miraeassetsecuritiesus.com/
Categories