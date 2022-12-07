JKS Financial Continues Growth, Partnership in Pittsburgh Community
Expansion to support additional client services in Pittsburgh area
Pittsburgh, PA, December 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- JKS Financial, a financial planning and wealth management firm affiliated with Northwestern Mutual Private Client Services, has expanded its new location in the Pittsburgh area to meet the needs of operations and support clients. This location offers the company a spacious facility with up-to-date amenities and room for continued growth.
Additional workspaces added to the building offer JKS Financial the space for continued team expansion. The company is recruiting more staff and advisors to help meet the demands of a growing list of clients. These new employees will support operations as wealth management advisors or associates in the financial planning, insurance and investments departments.
“The value to working with us is the one-on-one relationship we have with our clients. This space allows us to continue promoting that partnership with the people who put their trust in us,” said Dan Jenkins, Wealth Management Advisor and Managing Partner at JKS Financial. “As a group, we can help more people and be more productive as a team. With expanded space, our team can continue to grow and continue to provide for our clients.”
As a company with more than 45 years of experience, JKS Financial is committed to building ongoing relationships with its clients. The team at JKS Financial is here to help families send their kids to college, enjoy the retirement they dream of, and be by their side offering support and advice during difficult times.
Learn more about how JKS Financial can help you prepare for your financial future at jks-financial.nm.com.
About JKS Financial
JKS Financial is a Pittsburgh, PA-based financial planning practice for wealth management advisors, Geoff Kasse and Dan Jenkins. Kasse and Jenkins have more than 55 years of combined experience and offer wealth accumulation, insurance and risk management, wealth preservation, and wealth distribution services. JKS Financial’s mission is to provide sound financial planning for all aspects of your wealth management needs. For more information, visit JKS-Financial.NM.com.
Geoffrey P Kasse and Daniel Keith Jenkins use JKS Financial as a marketing name for doing business as representatives of Northwestern Mutual. JKS Financial is not a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, insurance agency or federal savings bank. Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, Milwaukee, WI (NM) (life and disability insurance annuities and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Geoffrey P. Kasse and Daniel Keith Jenkins, Insurance Agents of NM and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company, Milwaukee, WI (long-term care insurance) a subsidiary of NM, Registered Representatives of Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), a subsidiary of NM, broker-dealer, registered investment adviser and member FINRA and SIPC. Representatives of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company®, (NMWMC) Milwaukee, WI, (fiduciary and fee-based planning) subsidiary of NM and a federal savings bank. All NMWMC programs and services are offered only by representatives operating from agency offices of NMWMC. There may be instances when these agents represent companies in addition to NM or its subsidiaries.
Geoffrey P. Kasse CA Ins. LIC #0G90050
Daniel Keith Jenkins CA Ins. LIC #0B80038
Note to editors: For more information, news, and perspectives from JKS Financial, journalists and analysts may call 412.561.5153. Weblinks, telephone numbers, and titles were correct at the time of publication but may have changed.
Additional workspaces added to the building offer JKS Financial the space for continued team expansion. The company is recruiting more staff and advisors to help meet the demands of a growing list of clients. These new employees will support operations as wealth management advisors or associates in the financial planning, insurance and investments departments.
“The value to working with us is the one-on-one relationship we have with our clients. This space allows us to continue promoting that partnership with the people who put their trust in us,” said Dan Jenkins, Wealth Management Advisor and Managing Partner at JKS Financial. “As a group, we can help more people and be more productive as a team. With expanded space, our team can continue to grow and continue to provide for our clients.”
As a company with more than 45 years of experience, JKS Financial is committed to building ongoing relationships with its clients. The team at JKS Financial is here to help families send their kids to college, enjoy the retirement they dream of, and be by their side offering support and advice during difficult times.
Learn more about how JKS Financial can help you prepare for your financial future at jks-financial.nm.com.
About JKS Financial
JKS Financial is a Pittsburgh, PA-based financial planning practice for wealth management advisors, Geoff Kasse and Dan Jenkins. Kasse and Jenkins have more than 55 years of combined experience and offer wealth accumulation, insurance and risk management, wealth preservation, and wealth distribution services. JKS Financial’s mission is to provide sound financial planning for all aspects of your wealth management needs. For more information, visit JKS-Financial.NM.com.
Geoffrey P Kasse and Daniel Keith Jenkins use JKS Financial as a marketing name for doing business as representatives of Northwestern Mutual. JKS Financial is not a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, insurance agency or federal savings bank. Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, Milwaukee, WI (NM) (life and disability insurance annuities and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Geoffrey P. Kasse and Daniel Keith Jenkins, Insurance Agents of NM and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company, Milwaukee, WI (long-term care insurance) a subsidiary of NM, Registered Representatives of Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), a subsidiary of NM, broker-dealer, registered investment adviser and member FINRA and SIPC. Representatives of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company®, (NMWMC) Milwaukee, WI, (fiduciary and fee-based planning) subsidiary of NM and a federal savings bank. All NMWMC programs and services are offered only by representatives operating from agency offices of NMWMC. There may be instances when these agents represent companies in addition to NM or its subsidiaries.
Geoffrey P. Kasse CA Ins. LIC #0G90050
Daniel Keith Jenkins CA Ins. LIC #0B80038
Note to editors: For more information, news, and perspectives from JKS Financial, journalists and analysts may call 412.561.5153. Weblinks, telephone numbers, and titles were correct at the time of publication but may have changed.
Contact
JKS FinancialContact
Christopher J. Berarducci
412-561-5153
https://jks-financial.nm.com/
Christopher J. Berarducci
412-561-5153
https://jks-financial.nm.com/
Categories