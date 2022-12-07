U.S. News & World Report Names Villages Rehab & Nursing Center Among Best in Florida
Villages Rehab & Nursing Center has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for short-term rehabilitation for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report. Only 16% of U.S. skilled nursing facilities earned the “Best Nursing Home” designation this year.
Lady Lake, FL, December 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Villages Rehab & Nursing Center has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for short-term rehabilitation for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report.
The annual Best Nursing Homes ratings, now in their 13th year, assist prospective residents and their families in making informed decisions in consultation with their medical professionals about where to receive short-term or long-term nursing home care. Only 16% of U.S skilled nursing facilities earned the “Best Nursing Home” designation this year.
Villages Rehab & Nursing Center rated has a rating of 5 out of 5 for quality care and has a short-term rehabilitation rating of High Performing. Additionally, Villages Rehab & Nursing Center’s focus on patient-directed care has earned the Gold–Excellence in Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).
“I am so proud of our tremendous long-term staff and providers that work together so we can accomplish incredible patient care” said Debbie Brazill, Administrator and owner of Villages Rehab & Nursing Center. “We have staff that truly care, and it shows in everything they do.”
For 2022-2023, U.S. News rated more than 15,000 nursing homes on care, safety, infection rates, staffing and health inspections. For the first time, the Best Nursing Homes ratings feature a new measure on weekend staffing and another new measure on infection rates that led to hospitalizations.
“Choosing the right nursing home based on care needs and comfort is a critical
decision for prospective residents and their families,” said Zach Adams, health
data engineer at U.S. News. “The Best Nursing Homes ratings highlight nursing
homes that excel in short-term rehabilitation and long-term care needs.”
The Best Nursing Homes methodology factors data such as resident care, safety, and outcomes. To calculate the Best Nursing Homes ratings, U.S. News evaluated each nursing home’s performance using a variety of data obtained from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Both short- and long-term ratings include data on consistency of registered nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs, and success in preventing ER and hospital visits. The long-term care rating also includes measures of whether a home changed ownership and how well they were staffed on weekends. The short-term rehabilitation rating also includes measures of a home’s success in preventing falls, preventing serious infections, and making sure residents can return to their homes. For more information, visit Best Nursing Homes and use #BestNursingHomes on Facebook and Twitter.
Villages Rehab & Nursing Center
Villages Rehab & Nursing Center is a locally owned 120 bed sub-acute, nursing & rehabilitation facility in Lady Lake, FL. The facility specializes in short-term rehabilitation services with a focus on individualized person-directed care.
Rehabilitation and treatment programs are provided for patients recovering from stroke and other neurological impairments, post-operative care for orthopedic and cardiothoracic surgeries, cardiac care, respiratory care, and wound care. In addition to physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and skilled nursing services, the center has rounding physicians from over 10 specialties including cardiology, pulmonology, and orthopedics. Villages Rehab offers luxury accommodations, complimentary transportation, spa services, activities, and entertainment. For more information, visit http://www.thevillagesrehab.com.
News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower
consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed
decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, DC.
Contact
Jill Haight
352-262-9701
www.thevillagesrehab.com
