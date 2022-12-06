Explosive New Documentary "Trump's Rosebud" Explains Donald Trump's Rise to the White House Through Lens of "Citizen Kane"

"Trump's Rosebud," a new documentary by Robert Orlando, shows how Donald Trump's early dreams to make it big in Hollywood were inspired by his favorite film "Citizen Kane." The film illustrates the relentless ambition and media savvy that led him to the White House, featuring a slate of public figures who've known, worked with, and observed Trump.