Sold – Kenly Mini Storage, Kenly, NC
Hilton Head Island, SC, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the buyer in the sale of Kenly Mini Storage in Kenly, NC. Michael is a leading self-storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast.
This facility, located at 607 W. 2nd St. in Kenly, NC is comprised of standard drive-up units. Amenities include gated keypad entry, perimeter fencing and security cameras.
Kenly, NC is approximately 40 miles southeast of Raleigh, NC, 50 miles west of Greenville, NC, and 60 miles northeast of Fayetteville, NC.
The self-storage market has been very active during the second half of 2022, favoring sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients. The new year will bring new challenges. We stand ready to help owners and investors navigate the market regardless of its direction. We encourage you to reach out to us to support your objectives, as we have done for so many others.
As a leading broker of self-storage properties in the Southeast, Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information, visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
This facility, located at 607 W. 2nd St. in Kenly, NC is comprised of standard drive-up units. Amenities include gated keypad entry, perimeter fencing and security cameras.
Kenly, NC is approximately 40 miles southeast of Raleigh, NC, 50 miles west of Greenville, NC, and 60 miles northeast of Fayetteville, NC.
The self-storage market has been very active during the second half of 2022, favoring sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients. The new year will bring new challenges. We stand ready to help owners and investors navigate the market regardless of its direction. We encourage you to reach out to us to support your objectives, as we have done for so many others.
As a leading broker of self-storage properties in the Southeast, Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information, visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
Contact
Midcoast Properties, Inc.Contact
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Categories