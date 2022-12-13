Blue Ridge Exterior Cleaning Celebrates 13 Years of Customer Service
Starting business in October 2010, Blue Ridge Exterior Cleaning has always gone the extra mile for its customers. Doing business the old school way.
Waynesboro, VA, December 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In October of 2010, Blue Ridge Roof Cleaning of Virginia opened their doors to help local home owners and businesses remove the unsightly black algae from their roofs. Along with that, they were also cleaning siding, using the soft washing method, cleaning without damaging high pressure.
Soon, they learned about other cleaning processes, bought a pressure washer, and changed the name to Blue Ridge Exterior Cleaning, LLC. After many industry events with hands on training, they were ready to offer full service pressure washing and soft washing to the Central Virginia region. Training was the key, so that customers were getting the best possible.
Moving into the 13th year, Blue Ridge Exterior Cleaning has serviced over 3,000 customers with yearly repeat customers who will use only their services. They continue to fine tune their services, always trying to give their customers more than they expected. They pride themselves in doing business the old school way. The human element will never be removed.
With many specialized and custom built equipment, they are able to clean almost anything outside and at times, even some interior items such as restaurant tile floors. Blue Ridge Exterior Cleaning complies with EPA standards, using their water recovery unit to keep waste water out of the storm drains.
Brett Thompson
540-949-6277
www.blueridgeexteriorcleaning.com
