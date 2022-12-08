Knowledge Graphs Are Becoming the Foundation of the Data Management Operations for a Growing Number of Data Centric Organizations
New York, NY, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Enterprise Knowledge Graph Foundation (EKGF) and the Knowledge Graph Conference (KGC) announce the availability of the second Knowledge Graph Industry Benchmarking survey. The objective of the study was to capture baseline statistics on the size, nature and direction of data management using semantic standards (i.e., the capabilities that result in a knowledge graph). Data was compiled and analyzed from ten industry sectors ranging from finance to publishing to information technology by Content Strategies LLC. Preliminary results were presented at the 2022 Knowledge Graph Conference in New York City. The full report is available for purchase on the EKGF website: EKGF.org.
About the Report:
The 30-page Knowledge Graph Industry Benchmarking presents a detailed look of the findings of the survey. It is intended as a reference for those wondering where they stand relative to the industry, as well as to their own industry segment. Reviewers describe it as an invaluable tool for those managing knowledge graph initiatives as well as those assembling the business case for adoption. The report contains verified market intelligence rather than just anecdotal evidence of an industry in its formative stages of maturity.
Raw data was gathered from a variety of business functions in large and small companies using or contemplating Knowledge Graphs (KGs), consultants, and academia. Respondents to the survey ranged from stakeholders to deep techies supporting KG teams as well as researchers.
Adoption drivers outlined in the survey may be the key to understanding the jumping in point for KG adopters. For others, it might be knowing that there exists well thought out use cases including inhibitors to watch out for. Also included is an outline of priorities which might determine future directions for adopters and the vendors expected to deliver new capability.
What’s in the Report:
Each Report section has table, charts, and raw data.
Section I: Benchmarking Profile – information about the industry sectors represented including breakdowns by size, role, and function. Many participants should be considered as early adopters, but all are focused on turning data from “a problem to be managed” into data “as a resource to exploit.”
Section II: Business Environment – an in-depth look at maturity expectation covering standard evaluation criteria required for the design and implementation of an enterprise knowledge graph. Included is analysis about the state of progress, adoption drivers, inhibitors to progress the value proposition and requirements for moving these projects forward.
Section III: Organizational Considerations – detailed information about the current state of awareness among key stakeholders including timeframes for next stage activity, team size and project management structures in operation. The study highlights core issues to address as well as an overview of vendor platforms and future enhancements.
Key Takeaways: The Report offers a conclusion of the key takeaways as well as what’s next for the industry.
About the Survey Sponsors
Content Strategies LLC
Content Strategies is a strategic consulting firm focused on the principles, practices and operational realities of data management. The Managing Director is Michael Atkin who has been the analyst and advocate for data management since 1985. His experience spans from the foundations of the information industry to the adoption of semantic technology. Mike has served as an advisor to financial institutions, global regulators, publishers, consulting firms and technology companies. He is a frequent speaker at industry events and an active participant in the standards development process.
Enterprise Knowledge Graph Foundation
The Enterprise Knowledge Graph Foundation (EKGF) was incorporated in April 2020 to define best practices and mature the marketplace for enterprise knowledge graph adoption. The Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on the growth of semantic technology, the adoption of best practices, and the implementation of a shared infrastructure for evaluating data quality. As a consortium of data management and semantic technology advocates, the Foundation firmly establishes a collaborative community of vendors, academics, implementors and consultants as it seeks to build the marketplace for related services, products, and datasets. EKGF.org
Knowledge Graph Conference
The Knowledge Graph Conference is emerging as the premiere source of learning around knowledge graph technologies. We believe knowledge graphs are an underutilized yet essential force for solving complex societal challenges like climate change, democratizing access to knowledge and opportunity, and capturing business value made possible by advances in AI. We bring together leaders across industry sectors to cover the latest in innovation and adoption of knowledge technologies in finance, healthcare, drug discovery, privacy, cyber, media, education, supply chain, inventory management, e-commerce, personal knowledge graphs, visualization, recommender systems, law firms, real estate, and much more. We have organized hundreds of workshops, tutorials, presentations, keynotes, panel discussions, and demonstrations of knowledge technologies. knowledgegraph.tech
Categories