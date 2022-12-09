Reliable Delivery LLC Earns 2022 Angi Super Service Award
Reliable Delivery LLC of San Diego, CA is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA) for Moving & Storage Services.
San Diego, CA, December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Award reflects company’s consistent level of customer service.
Reliable Delivery LLC of San Diego, CA is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA) for Moving & Storage Services. This award, first released in 1999, recognizes the best home professionals and businesses in the Angi network for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing Angi customers a great experience.
Angi Super Service Award Winners deliver best in class customer service. “These businesses are putting customers front and center and going above and beyond, providing great value, service and quality work,” said Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer, Angi. “Our homeowners’ consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the best pros in our network. Congratulations to Reliable Delivery LLC our Super Service Award Winner for Moving & Storage Services.”
Angi Super Service Award 2022 winners have met stringent eligibility requirements, across ratings and reviews during the eligibility window of November 1, 2021 - October 31, 2022. Pros on Angi qualify for the award by obtaining services-performed reviews during the review period, maintaining a current and lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angi and have undergone our verification/screening.
“We value and thank all our loyal customers. We know the past few years have been difficult for everyone during the COVID pandemic. We will continue to strive to be the best at what we do and will stop at nothing to make sure the service we provide from start to finish is always the best and most professional around.” – Daniel Parascand, Owner
Reliable Delivery LLC has been on Angi since 2015. This is the 6th year Reliable Delivery has received this honor.
Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.
For over two decades Angi has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals.
Established in 2003, Reliable Delivery LLC is a highly regarded award-winning San Diego, CA company providing full-service moving and storage services to all of southern California. They are fully-licensed-insured and are dedicated to providing reliable, efficient, professional, and personal service. Because of our 20 years of dedicated service, they have become the most highly rated and trusted moving and storage company.
Contact:
Reliable Delivery Team
858-272-2084
Contact
Daniel Parascand
858-272-2084
www.sdreliabledelivery.com
