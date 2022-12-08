Cut Media Partners with Native to Premiere Four Special Episodes of Hit Series "The Button" to Promote New Holiday Collection
This holiday season, Cut Media and Native team up to put America’s niceness to the test; Special Native branded episodes of "The Button" will drop weekly through December 16.
Los Angeles, CA, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, Cut Media announced a new partnership with clean personal care brand, Native. Together, this holiday season, they will premiere four special episodes of the hit series "The Button," a speed dating show where hopeful singles speed date for the chance at love. Armed with Native’s new fragrances from their holiday collection, contestants will follow their hearts and noses to determine who is naughty and who is nice. The first episode is now live, while the next three episodes will premiere weekly through December 16th, with next launch dates of December 9 and December 16. The first episode can be found here.
"The Button" is one of Cut Media’s most popular series across social media. At the start of each episode, the pool of singles are asked to choose and wear a special scent from Native’s holiday collection to identify themselves as either naughty or nice. Then two of the speed daters meet for the first time on a blind date with a button on the table. After thirty seconds, the button will illuminate and either player can push it to reject their date and replace them with a potential new suitor waiting on the sidelines.
This partnership marks the first between Cut Media and Native. As part of the integration, Native will have branded title and end cards, product placement and brand messaging weaved throughout each episode.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with a brand committed to providing plastic-free options like Native as we conduct a new social experiment to put America’s niceness to the test,” said Abigale Smith, Cut Media’s Executive Director of Brand Partnerships. “Their fun holiday themed scents have put a new spin on our hit series, which we are always looking to redefine, grow and expand.”
“This holiday season we knew we wanted to lean into the unexpected to celebrate our highly crave-able scents,” said Vineet Kumar, Native CEO. “The concept of 'The Button' hit on our Naughty or Nice theme to deliver a seamless integration with each episode, as well as creating a little spice and buzz around our products.”
Cut Media continues to pursue partnerships with global brands that align with their mission. Their collaboration with Native comes on the heels of recent partnerships with Sesame Street and American Girl Doll for their HiHo Kids brand. The company currently ranks #18 on Tik Tok’s top 50 companies and has the highest engagement rate per post. Previous partners also include Dove, Snickers, Unilever, and General Mills among others.
For more information on Cut Media and "The Button" please visit https://www.cut.com/.
About Cut Media
Cut Media is a cutting-edge entertainment company and leader in digital media and games. We’re digital storytellers that bring real people together for unscripted moments that are often hilarious and always insightful. Funny, intriguing, heartfelt, cringeworthy—it’s remarkable where simple, small questions can lead us. Let’s cut to a better conversation.
About Native
Founded in 2015, Native is a personal care company that makes daily staples like deodorant, body wash, hair care, skin care, and toothpaste that are good, clean, fun, and cruelty free.
