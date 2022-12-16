Author Jen M. Hughes's New Audiobook, "Weathering the Firestorm," is an Enthralling Tale of a Young Woman Who Must Face Her Own Failures in Order to Save Her Marriage

Recent audiobook release “Weathering the Firestorm,” from Audiobook Network author Jen M. Hughes, centers around Ashley, a NICU nurse who finds herself on her own more and more as her firefighter husband Noah is consumed by his duties during fire season. As tensions rise, Ashely is forced to consider who she truly is and if she is willing to do what it takes to save her marriage.