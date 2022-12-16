Author Jen M. Hughes's New Audiobook, "Weathering the Firestorm," is an Enthralling Tale of a Young Woman Who Must Face Her Own Failures in Order to Save Her Marriage
Recent audiobook release “Weathering the Firestorm,” from Audiobook Network author Jen M. Hughes, centers around Ashley, a NICU nurse who finds herself on her own more and more as her firefighter husband Noah is consumed by his duties during fire season. As tensions rise, Ashely is forced to consider who she truly is and if she is willing to do what it takes to save her marriage.
Greenwood, SC, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jen M. Hughes has completed her new audiobook, “Weathering the Firestorm”: a stirring novel that centers around a nurse whose marriage begins to decay, causing her to wonder if it can still be saved.
“As fire season rages, another storm brews,” writes Hughes. “Ashley Smith, a busy mom and NICU nurse struggles. Her firefighter husband, Noah, is gone for sudden lengthy stretches during fire season. His dangerous job, the unbearable stress it creates, and their increased time apart, tears at the foundation of their relationship. An unexpected encounter with a former flame causes Ashley to face both her own flawed self-identity and what is truth. Forced to her knees before God, she must learn who she is, if she's to keep her marriage from crumbling. Will their love weather the firestorm?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jen M. Hughes’s new audiobook is a fascinating faith-based tale that will pull at the heartstrings of listeners as they follow Ashley on her incredible journey to discovering herself and what it will take for her marriage to survive. Raw and expertly paced, this character-driven drama is sure to stay with listeners long after its stunning conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Weathering the Firestorm” by Jen M. Hughes through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“As fire season rages, another storm brews,” writes Hughes. “Ashley Smith, a busy mom and NICU nurse struggles. Her firefighter husband, Noah, is gone for sudden lengthy stretches during fire season. His dangerous job, the unbearable stress it creates, and their increased time apart, tears at the foundation of their relationship. An unexpected encounter with a former flame causes Ashley to face both her own flawed self-identity and what is truth. Forced to her knees before God, she must learn who she is, if she's to keep her marriage from crumbling. Will their love weather the firestorm?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jen M. Hughes’s new audiobook is a fascinating faith-based tale that will pull at the heartstrings of listeners as they follow Ashley on her incredible journey to discovering herself and what it will take for her marriage to survive. Raw and expertly paced, this character-driven drama is sure to stay with listeners long after its stunning conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Weathering the Firestorm” by Jen M. Hughes through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories