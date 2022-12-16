Peter J. Favaro, Ph.D.’s New Book, "Staying in Love," is an Educational Guide Providing Insight for Those Seeking to Keep the Passion & Love Alive in Their Relationships
Port Washington, NY, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Peter J. Favaro, Ph.D., a psychologist, author, and educator who writes in the areas of relationships, conflict resolution, parenting through divorce, and civility, has completed his most recent book, “Staying in Love: Secret Recipes for Making Love Last”: an enlightening read to help those in relationships rebuild their connections and keep the love alive.
“I am a clinical psychologist who operates a very unique center in the heart of midtown New York City,” writes Favaro. “It’s called The Center for Improved Human Relationships, and one of the many things I do there is teaching people how to stay in love. I do relationship counseling for people who don’t want to lose a relationship that might not be in the best place or in sadder situations when it is time to say goodbye to a marriage. But what I really want to do is teach people how to have a better relationship when both want to become better partners.
“You see, falling in love is the easy part. No one really needs to learn how to do that. Staying in love is a whole different story. If 50 percent of all marriages end in divorce, it makes sense to wonder about the 50 percent of people who remain married. Many of them are miserable and have fallen out of love. They stay together out of habit or apathy, but is that really living? As someone who appreciates a good bowl of pasta, it would be like tomato sauce without any seasonings.
“In this book, which accompanies the courses you can take at The Center for Improved Human Relationships (www.centerihr.com) and at our online learning facility, I will share my thoughts about what it takes to build a lasting love relationship and partnership. This book takes you on a journey toward understanding how to enhance and keep your love relationships growing, developing, and continually transforming you, your partner, and the quality of your relationship.”
Published by Fulton Books, Peter J. Favaro, Ph.D.’s book is an insightful guide for readers to better understand one’s relationship so that they may work with their partners to reconnect and keep the spark between them alive. Drawing on his professional experience, Favaro presents a powerful tool full of wisdom and the perfect dash of humor to help readers connect with his advice.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Staying in Love: Secret Recipes for Making Love Last” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“I am a clinical psychologist who operates a very unique center in the heart of midtown New York City,” writes Favaro. “It’s called The Center for Improved Human Relationships, and one of the many things I do there is teaching people how to stay in love. I do relationship counseling for people who don’t want to lose a relationship that might not be in the best place or in sadder situations when it is time to say goodbye to a marriage. But what I really want to do is teach people how to have a better relationship when both want to become better partners.
“You see, falling in love is the easy part. No one really needs to learn how to do that. Staying in love is a whole different story. If 50 percent of all marriages end in divorce, it makes sense to wonder about the 50 percent of people who remain married. Many of them are miserable and have fallen out of love. They stay together out of habit or apathy, but is that really living? As someone who appreciates a good bowl of pasta, it would be like tomato sauce without any seasonings.
“In this book, which accompanies the courses you can take at The Center for Improved Human Relationships (www.centerihr.com) and at our online learning facility, I will share my thoughts about what it takes to build a lasting love relationship and partnership. This book takes you on a journey toward understanding how to enhance and keep your love relationships growing, developing, and continually transforming you, your partner, and the quality of your relationship.”
Published by Fulton Books, Peter J. Favaro, Ph.D.’s book is an insightful guide for readers to better understand one’s relationship so that they may work with their partners to reconnect and keep the spark between them alive. Drawing on his professional experience, Favaro presents a powerful tool full of wisdom and the perfect dash of humor to help readers connect with his advice.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Staying in Love: Secret Recipes for Making Love Last” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories