Jacalyn Marie’s New Book, "The Power of Positive Affirmations in Overcoming Abuse and Trauma," is a Powerful Tool to Take Back Control of One's Own Story and Self-Image
New York, NY, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jacalyn Marie, who holds a degree in English with a minor in biology and has taught in the Montessori school system as well as in inner city schools and small-town high schools, has completed her most recent book, “The Power of Positive Affirmations in Overcoming Abuse and Trauma”: an intuitive and enthralling guide to help victims of abuse overcome their trauma by overwriting their negative self-doubts and replacing those thoughts with positive self-affirmations.
“‘The Power of Positive Affirmations in Overcoming Abuse and Trauma’ takes the reader on a journey from victim to victor,” writes Marie. “The method used changes the old, negative, ingrained tapes in an abused person’s mind into self-directed statements of positive affirmations about oneself. In effect, we throw out the thoughts that do us harm, creating victims of us, and put in the positive things that we find in each person, thus creating our true, wonderful selves.
“In this book, we find at the beginning support for the reader. We all need support when we are caught up in an abusive or traumatizing situation. The words take the reader’s hand, asking them to follow into the book. Gently, the readers follow the guide of working on and with positive affirmations, creating their own positive affirmations for themselves. The readers are taught how to form positive affirmations that suit who they really are.
“This book talks about childhood through adult sexual abuse, trauma, rape (of all ages), and the mental difficulties from such an upbringing and more. It discusses how to change the negative tapes that have been programmed into the minds of the abused and traumatized into positive statements that help them to move toward a more positive life and thoughts. In this way, the reader goes from an abuse victim to a warrior who has fought to gain freedom from their respective pasts. They are then victorious and become who they were meant to be before the abuse and trauma.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jacalyn Marie’s book is a meditative journey inspired by her own experiences in dealing with personal trauma, and the method she discovered to control the narrative and turn around her self-image. Marie shares her story and knowledge with the hope that she may aid those in similar positions who may learn from what she has to share and improve their life, becoming the trauma warriors the author knows they can become.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Power of Positive Affirmations in Overcoming Abuse and Trauma” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
