Author Dennis K. Hausker's New Audiobook, "Secrets: In a Corrupted Society," Follows a CIA Agent Who Finds Her Overseas Mission Turn Into a Fight for Her Life
Recent audiobook release “Secrets: In a Corrupted Society,” from Audiobook Network author Dennis K. Hausker, is a captivating story following Lily, a CIA agent who is sent overseas on a mysterious mission that she herself does not fully understand the purpose of. Upon arrival, enemies from all sides attack and soon Lily discovers she'll be forced to fight her way out of this mission gone wrong.
Macomb, MI, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dennis K. Hausker, a graduate of Michigan State University as well as a Vietnam War veteran, has completed his new audiobook, “Secrets: In a Corrupted Society”: a thrilling, action-packed tale of a CIA agent who finds herself and her team attacked by an unknown enemy and forced to rely on her support back home for aid.
“Lily is a top-tier agent for the CIA, though her husband was told she's an agricultural attaché, to explain her overseas missions,” writes Hausker. “Disturbing developments at the office foreshadow developing troubles. When she is suddenly sent on a strange mission starting in Afghanistan with a multinational mixed team, they subsequently are forced to fight for their lives constantly on the run, chased across several continents. Aware of background players, she must cope without the normal support and resources at home. The political decay at home mirrors dangerous turns in society requiring the most extreme of responses. This dystopian view of what can happen to a country gone awry is a consuming story we hopefully never see in reality.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Dennis K. Hausker’s new audiobook explores the lengths to which Lily will be forced to go to discover who her true enemy is and unravel a terrifying mystery that threatens to end her life. Full of suspense and shocking revelations, listeners will find themselves on the edge of their seats, desperate for more right up until the stunning end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Secrets: In a Corrupted Society” by Dennis K. Hausker through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
