Author Dennis K. Hausker's New Audiobook, "Secrets: In a Corrupted Society," Follows a CIA Agent Who Finds Her Overseas Mission Turn Into a Fight for Her Life

Recent audiobook release “Secrets: In a Corrupted Society,” from Audiobook Network author Dennis K. Hausker, is a captivating story following Lily, a CIA agent who is sent overseas on a mysterious mission that she herself does not fully understand the purpose of. Upon arrival, enemies from all sides attack and soon Lily discovers she'll be forced to fight her way out of this mission gone wrong.