Author Michael Doc Reaves's New Audiobook, "Bail Life Volume 3 Stripper Run," Follows a Bail Bondsman and Real Estate Agent Who Must Locate a Criminal on the Run

Recent audiobook release “Bail Life Volume 3 Stripper Run,” from Audiobook Network author Michael Doc Reaves, is a thrilling tale that follows bail bondsman and real estate agent Doc Reaves as he tracks down a young woman. With her having seemingly disappeared, Reaves must locate her quickly or his client risks losing everything.