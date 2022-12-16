Author Michael Doc Reaves's New Audiobook, "Bail Life Volume 3 Stripper Run," Follows a Bail Bondsman and Real Estate Agent Who Must Locate a Criminal on the Run
Recent audiobook release “Bail Life Volume 3 Stripper Run,” from Audiobook Network author Michael Doc Reaves, is a thrilling tale that follows bail bondsman and real estate agent Doc Reaves as he tracks down a young woman. With her having seemingly disappeared, Reaves must locate her quickly or his client risks losing everything.
Graham, NC, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Michael Doc Reaves, a native of Alamance County where he works in bail bonding and real estate, has completed his new audiobook, “Bail Life Volume 3 Stripper Run”: a captivating thrill ride that follows a fictionalized version of the author as he tracks down a runaway for a client who’s about to lose his house.
“Doc Reaves owns Reaves Bail Bond and Reaves Real Estate in Alamance County, North Carolina where he can put you in a big house or get you out of the big house,” writes Reaves. “He received a phone call from Jason White about a young lady he had gotten out of jail by placing his house up for the bond. He has been looking for her for some time and needed to get her back in jail before he loses his house.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Michael Doc Reaves’s new audiobook is a spellbinding tale full of suspense with shocking revelations around every turn. As Reaves closes in on his target, tensions rise and danger flares, but Reaves is determined to save his reputation and keep her from getting away. Will Reaves manage to do so, or face his first major failure in his career?
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Bail Life Volume 3 Stripper Run” by Michael Doc Reaves through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
