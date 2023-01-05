New Album Release: "Skyline" by D.S. Wilson
“Skyline” Marks a Fresh New Contemporary Jazz Album by D.S. Wilson; Produced by Chart Topping, Smooth Jazz Hitmaker Adam Hawley.
Chicago, IL, January 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- D.S. Wilson, a relative newcomer to the Smooth Jazz genre, is driven to cultivate a unique niche with his contemporary jazz compositions. The artist’s new album release, “Skyline,” presents listeners with another example of his style, following two earlier albums released in 2018 and 2021.
Available January 6, 2023, "Skyline" is an album containing ten cohesive compositions that offer varying but complementary themes, drawing on Wilson’s inspirations from recent life events as well as his melodic sensibilities and catchy hooks. The album opens with the sultry song "Nightfall," which is the next single receiving radio promotion.
With the first song of his recent collaborations with co-producer Adam Hawley, the advance single, "Leave It to the Gods," was released on July 15, 2022, following his earlier single release, “Life with You” in April, 2022, that landed him in the Top 100 on the RadioWave and SmoothJazz.com charts. “Leave It to the Gods” spent 20 weeks in the SmoothJazz.com Global Top 100 Chart leading up to the release of the full “Skyline” album.
D.S Wilson’s "Skyline" album attracted the attention of SmoothJazz.com, which has resulted in a new global marketing partnership between SmoothJazz.com and the eclectic artist. SmoothJazz.com will be handling promotional support for the artist’s new album "Skyline," with radio promotion by Gorov Music Marketing.
Performing on the album alongside D.S Wilson on saxophones and piano are multi-hit guitarist and producer Adam Hawley (Los Angeles, CA) on keyboards and guitars, Eric Valentine (Los Angeles, CA) on drums, two-time Grammy winner Mel Brown (Phoenix, AZ) on bass guitar, and Carnell Harrell (Los Angeles, CA) on keyboards.
The artists seamlessly blend Smooth Jazz and the Jazz Funk genres, melding and marrying together contemporary elements from a wide range of styles and influences including jazz, funk, rock, pop, and blues - crafting music that is fitting for a number of events, feelings, and sentiments.
A recent review RadioAirplay.com described the single "Leave It to the Gods" as, "Providing nearly endless excitement... the stellar radio single boasts a polished sound and consistent, relaxed mood that will keep listeners entertained and chilled out.”
For the complete list of links to listen, purchase and follow the artist and his music, please visit linktr.ee/dswilsonmusic.
D.S. Wilson
919-624-5500
www.dswilsonmusic.com
Sandy Shore : sandy@smoothjazz.com
SmoothJazz.com Global Music Marketing
Jason Gorov : jason@gorovmusic.com
Gorov Music Marketing
