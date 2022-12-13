FPC of Marietta, GA, an Executive Search Firm, Opens Its Doors
Lake Success, NY, December 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC) a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, announced the opening of FPC of Marietta, GA. Owned by Todd Kemp, FPC of Marietta will specialize in the Aerospace & Defense sector while focusing on placing Cyber Security, Information Technology, Geospatial Intelligence, and Program Management professionals.
Todd is an Air Force Veteran with extensive experience in sales, project management and recruitment. He will be responsible for projects that include executive search, custom talent acquisition projects, talent pipeline assessment and management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping and succession planning.
Todd served in the United States Air Force for 23 years serving in various capacities including deployments in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. He has a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt from Villanova University’s Master Certificate Program and has degrees in Information Technology and Electronic Systems Technology from the Community College of the Air Force. Todd currently lives in Mableton, GA with his wife Carol.
On why Todd chose to open an office with FPC he said, “I’ve always been in positions to help and serve others which makes me happy. But I’ve also wanted to be in business for myself. FPC gives me the ability to do both. I own a for-profit business which will provide the income to support my family and help give back to our fellow veterans and first responders that sacrifice so much for all of us. I’m truly excited for this opportunity and to see what the future holds.”
“We are very excited to have Todd join the FPC family. He is a disciplined and passionate leader with exceptional analytical and critical thinking skills. His background in Aerospace & Defense and Cyber Security will help him identify top talent for companies filling those roles. Todd’s enthusiastic energy and work ethic perfectly align with FPC’s values and will ensure the successful opening of FPC of Marietta,” said Jeff Herzog, President of FFC, the franchisor of FPC.
Contact FPC of Marietta at, (470) 823-9964 or via email at tkemp@fpcmarietta.com or visit www.fpcmarietta.com.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of more than 60 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes’ prestigious annual list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
