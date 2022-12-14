Dr. Victor Lacombe's Artemedica in Santa Rosa is One of the First Practices in the Nation to Offer Daxxify - the New Wrinkle Relaxer That Lasts 6 Months
Daxxify is now available at Artemedica in Santa Rosa and Healdsburg. Artemedica excited to be one of the first practices in the nation to be able to offer Daxxify to our patients. Board-certified Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Victor Lacombe and his team of injectors offer this brand new wrinkle relaxer treatment for men and women from Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Marin, Lake and surrounding counties.
Santa Rosa, CA, December 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- From the makers of RHA, Revance Therapeutics, has once again revolutionized the world of anti-aging injectables. Daxxify is a long-lasting wrinkle-relaxer with FDA approval for the treatment of moderate-to-severe glabellar lines, also known as frown lines.
Daxxify represents the latest revolution in injectable wrinkle treatments. In fact, this unique formula is the first innovation of neurotoxin injectable wrinkle treatment in 30 years. Unlike all other wrinkle-relaxing injections that are stabilized with human blood or animal products, Daxxify is formulated with Peptide Exchange Technology.
This new formula, made in California, is the first to use a peptide (a short, chemically bonded chain of amino acids) as a stabilizer. Daxxify, the first and only peptide-formulated wrinkle-relaxing injection, provides results for up to nine months, according to the clinical trials.
When compared to other injectable wrinkle relaxers that require a 7-14 day period to see results, Daxxify is incredibly fast-acting. Though every patient is unique and has different results and recovery times, results from this innovative procedure are typically seen within two days of the treatment.
During clinical trials, more than half of the patients who used Daxxify experienced results that lasted for six months or longer. In fact, some patients reported having no, or greatly diminished, frown lines for up to 9 month.
Contact
Kara Mendez
707-577-8292
artemedica.com
