Garbo Flatware Announces the Launch of Its New Stainless Steel, Plastic Handle Cutlery in Guangzhou
Guangzhou, China, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Garbo Flatware, a global leader and highly acclaimed industrial and trading enterprise, is delighted to announce the launch of its new plastic handle kitchen cutlery in Guangzhou. “The new stainless steel plastic handle cutlery is added to our assorted product lines to foster our determination and strategic commitment to ensure maximum satisfaction of our esteemed customers both in China and the global market,” stated Leon Chen, Garbo’s Marketing Manager. In addition, “The new kitchenware is specifically designed to provide our esteemed customers with a stainless steel kitchenware that will meet and surpass their expectations and stand the test of time,” Leon stated.
Garbo Flatware is a China-based firm established with the primary aim of leveraging state of the art technology supported by world class and excellent customer services to facilitate the design, production and marketing of tableware of stainless steel, glassware and ceramic ware including stainless steel cutlery, plastic handle cutlery, stainless steel chopsticks and many more products. Garbo Flatware has its operational base in Jieyang City, Guangdong Province, the gathering place of stainless steel in China and has the pride of being the leading producer and supplier of exquisite kitchenware products with business relationships in major cities, countries and regions of the world, especially in Europe, America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
In the bid to achieve this laudable primary aim and meet the global requirements of its esteemed customers, Garbo Flatware has obtained a number of technical invention and product appearance patents with strict management mechanisms, advanced production equipment, professional and cutting edge production technology, independent quality management system, and well trained team of professionals with vast experience in production, as well as research and development.
“Through a perfect blend of the wealth of expertise in research and development, production, and marketing, our team of experts has gained a global reputation in the successful design and delivery of fascinating and magnificent kitchenware products to our valued customers leading to their satisfaction as well as their positive reviews and referrals,” stated Leon Chen, Garbo’s Marketing Manager. Leon stated that Garbo provides highly personalized and custom-made stainless steel cutlery wholesale, ODM and OEM services designed in accordance with customer’s specifications to meet the increasing demands and preferences of the customers.”
Doing this has earned Garbo a reputation as one of the most customer-friendly stainless steel manufacturers in China. To maintain this global reputation, Garbo has passed several system certifications and quality standards including social responsibility management system such as BSCI SEDEX SA8000, etc., a quality management system such as ISO9001, and environmental management system ISO14001, etc.”
Garbo’s new stainless steel plastic handle cutlery is designed bearing in mind the unique tastes and preferences of numerous customers. The stainless steel plastic handle cutlery has its own unique features and there are a variety of types that customers can choose from thereby offering varying benefits to the customers. The benefits associated with the new stainless steel plastic handle cutlery include durability, rust resistance, ease of handling and cleaning, corrosion resistance, sleek, cleanliness and strength. Also, the new stainless steel plastic handle cutlery is user-friendly and resists the wear and tear associated with kitchen appliances.
For more information about Garbo Flatware and its new stainless steel plastic cutlery, visit: website: www.garboflatware.com.
