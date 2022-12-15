Wynona’s House Announces Upcoming Prevention Program and Shares Insight from Internationally Recognized Child Abuse Expert Michael Johnson

Wynona’s House will be launching a community-based abuse and neglect prevention program that will improve outcomes for children and families in Essex County by better utilizing protective factors, identifying and reducing risks to children, and increasing education. Child abuse expert Michael Johnson (“Detective Mike”), specialist in abuse investigation, detection, and prevention efforts, and former prosecutor Robert Peters share tips for the community to help prevent child abuse and neglect.