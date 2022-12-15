Sale of Tiger Town Storage, Opelika, AL
Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self-storage brokerage in the Southeast is pleased to announce the recent sale of Tiger Town Storage in Opelika, AL. J. Kris Knowles acted as the transaction broker to facilitate the sale. The facility was sold to a regional buyer.
Tiger Town Storage, located at 3055 Society Hill Rd., Opelika, AL, is situated on 5.8 +/- acres, and features 51,975 +/- RSF with 327 standard drive-up and climate-controlled units. Amenities at this facility include 24- hour digital surveillance, fencing, electronic keypad gate access, and U-Haul truck rentals.
The facility is located in downtown Opelika, which is the county seat of Lee County. Opelika is near the Alabama/Georgia border, just 28 miles from Columbus, GA. It is approximately 62 miles northeast of Montgomery, AL and 113 miles southeast of Birmingham, AL.
The self-storage market has been very active during the second half of 2022, favoring sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients. The new year will bring new challenges. We stand ready to help owners and investors navigate the market regardless of its direction. We encourage you to reach out to us to support your objectives, as we have done for so many others.
As a leading broker of self-storage properties in the Southeast, Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information, visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
J. Kris Knowles
720-323-2055
Kris@MidcoastProperties.com
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
