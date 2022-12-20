Eric Lessinger, MD’s New Book, "Stethoscope on Reality," Details the Author's Path to Becoming a Doctor and How His Formative Years and Upbringing Influenced His Work
Gloucester, MA, December 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Eric Lessinger, MD, a retired family doctor who graduated from NYU Medical School in 1972 and practiced family medicine and hospice care for many years, has completed his most recent book, “Stethoscope on Reality”: an incredible memoir that details the author life, and how his upbringing in a working-class Jewish family influenced his medical practice and views.
Dr. Lessinger documents his education as a striving, intelligent, upwardly mobile student in New York City public schools, who went to Harvard College and NYU Medical School. He exposes the oppressive nature of medical training, from medical school through the years as an intern and resident. Overwork, exhaustion, humiliation in front of one’s peers, and competition rather than cooperation were routine parts of his daily experience. Still, he refused to relinquish his full humanity in the process. Working as a family doctor, utilizing both science and deep caring, he is not defensive about his mistakes, but rather, honest and remarkably willing to show us his vulnerability.
Published by Fulton Books, Eric Lessinger, MD’s book paints an intricate portrait of a man whose drive and passions are founded on the simple principles of constantly wanting to help those around him, regardless of class, race, or any other social classifications. An honest reflection of his life’s work, Dr. Lessinger’s autobiography is a beautiful reminder of what can be accomplished with the right influences and determination to succeed and lift up others.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Stethoscope on Reality” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Dr. Lessinger documents his education as a striving, intelligent, upwardly mobile student in New York City public schools, who went to Harvard College and NYU Medical School. He exposes the oppressive nature of medical training, from medical school through the years as an intern and resident. Overwork, exhaustion, humiliation in front of one’s peers, and competition rather than cooperation were routine parts of his daily experience. Still, he refused to relinquish his full humanity in the process. Working as a family doctor, utilizing both science and deep caring, he is not defensive about his mistakes, but rather, honest and remarkably willing to show us his vulnerability.
Published by Fulton Books, Eric Lessinger, MD’s book paints an intricate portrait of a man whose drive and passions are founded on the simple principles of constantly wanting to help those around him, regardless of class, race, or any other social classifications. An honest reflection of his life’s work, Dr. Lessinger’s autobiography is a beautiful reminder of what can be accomplished with the right influences and determination to succeed and lift up others.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Stethoscope on Reality” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories