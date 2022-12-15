Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week Returns on January 21-29, 2023, to Showcase the Vast Amount of Cultural Opportunities Broward County Has to Offer
Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week is a result of the desire to unite all of Broward County's artists and arts & cultural institutions to highlight all that the county has to offer through an annual self-guided tour and celebration of everything art and culture throughout the Greater Fort Lauderdale area.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week will be returning with its 5th Annual installment on January 21-29, 2023, with a focus on promoting the vast amount of cultural opportunities Broward County has to offer residents, collectors, dealers, art enthusiasts, and visitors. It has also become a platform for research and promotion of the arts, its relationship to the community, and discussions over contemporary art trends in the areas of the Arts, Architecture, Cinema, Dance, Music, and Theater.
The week, produced by UniteUs Group, will also help promote diversity, bring neighbors into dialogue, increase creativity, and offer opportunities to cultivate civic pride throughout the county and its burgeoning art scene. Since its inception, it has been a breeding ground for discovery, finding synergies, and exchanging ideas, with select aligned programming, including museum exhibitions, art activations, artist studio tours, gallery openings, Art & Dine Lauderdale, Virtual Programs, an artDISCOURSE Series, architectural walks, roundtables, professional encounters and more.
This year Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week will be partnering with ArtMatcher - a mobile app that creates art experiences by matching art lovers, galleries, artists, and more with a patent-pending machine learning model. Participants in the week will be able to utilize the app to customize a more curated self-guided tour and enhanced Art & Design Week experience.
Confirmed events include the 3rd Annual IGNITE Broward (Jan. 25-29) - a family-friendly immersive art experience featuring five days and nights of immersive light and sound-based art created by top national and international artists and designers, the 5th Annual AIA Fort Lauderdale Architecture Fair – with programming including Symbiosis Panel: A Panel Discussion about Art and Architecture featuring three architects from Fort Lauderdale with Jason Hagopian, AIA, / Neuvio Architects, Victor Caban-Diaz, AIA / Building Ingenuity Architecture & Design, and Danilo Guiso, AIA / Gallo Herbert Architects (Jan. 26), and “When the Artists Speaks the Architecture Listens” - A presentation of work from the featured speaker for the Architecture Fair, Jonathan Segal, FAIA (Jan. 27) and a Bicycle Architecture Tour of Fort Lauderdale, Art & Dine Lauderdale Kick-off party & fundraiser at Regina’s Farm (Jan 22) and the unveiling of the first Moss Mural by Plant the Future in Broward County at the AC Hotel by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Beach (Jan 26).
Other highlights include Business of the Arts of Broward talk with Emmy-nominated recording artist Alexander Star at General Provision (Jan. 24), Avenue of the Arts (AOTA) – Visual Arts Festival (Jan 26-28) by TwentySixNorth Productions & G Collective, Hollywood Artist Open Studio Tours, History Fort Lauderdale Open Studios (Jan. 26), Plunge Into the Arts Open House (Jan 25) Wilton Manors Art Walk (Jan. 21), Zero Empty Spaces Gulfstream Open Studio Tours, plus multiple exhibits, and shows. A full schedule of exhibits, studio tours, and events can be viewed at ftladw.com.
“Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week has been a labor of love for both Evan and myself over the last 4 years, and as we enter our fifth year we look back at what this self-funded initiative has sparked in all facets of arts & culture throughout the county,” said Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week Co-Founder | Director Andrew Martineau. “We are even more excited to continue to have the support of the Broward Cultural Division as a key sponsor of this monumental week along with newcomers ArtMatcher, and Only Tax.”
There is still time for Arts & Culture institutions and related entities to have their event, studio tour, or exhibit promoted (free of charge) during the week and are encouraged to “Submit Your Event or Talk” to the week's schedule at FTLADW.com along with Restaurants that are interested in participating in Art & Dine Lauderdale. We are also actively seeking sponsorship from businesses and individuals interested in impacting the countywide art & culture environment (sponsorship dollars are used for media buys across multiple platforms). Interested entities are encouraged to contact ftladw@uniteusgroup.com.
