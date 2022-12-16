Author Marilyn L. Thompson's New Audiobook, "My Tapestry Journey, Certainly Not an Accident," Follows the Author's Drive to Pursue Her Passions Through Musical Expression
Recent audiobook release “My Tapestry Journey, Certainly Not an Accident,” from Audiobook Network author Marilyn L. Thompson, is an inspiring tale that recounts the author's life story as she fought back against those who told her to ignore her passion for music. Not satisfied with backing down, Thompson took hold of her future to live out her dreams and find success through her courage.
Lake Kiowa, TX, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Marilyn L. Thompson, a freelance pianist, organist, arranger, composer, and orchestrator, has completed her new audiobook, “My Tapestry Journey, Certainly Not an Accident”: a captivating memoir that explores the enduring power of perseverance and drive that allowed the author to pursue her dreams despite those who told her otherwise.
“Early aspirations of being an accomplished musician that I had held in my heart since childhood were not encouraged as academically attainable by those who would know,” writes Thompson. “As a college freshman, I was told in no uncertain terms by the music faculty that I should just enjoy music as a hobby and reserve serious study for the gifted and talented. I was not at the advanced level required and should never have slipped through the cracks and been admitted that first semester. So why would I possibly persevere? It made no earthly sense!
“There came a point in my adult life when I suddenly realized that there were too many twists and turns, unrelated people, and life-changing events through the years to now be able to refer to them as ‘coincidences.’
“This surprising and extraordinary series of life events is chronicled in ‘My Tapestry Journey,’ as it eventually led to the culmination of a major dramatic musical regarding Martin Luther and the Protestant Reformation-only possible and explainable through God's providence and amazing divine intervention.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Marilyn L. Thompson’s new audiobook is an inspiring tale that explores how the author drew upon her inner strength and refused to give in to those who attempted to keep her from her passions in life. Honest and thought-provoking, Thompson shares her life story with the hope of inspiring listeners of all backgrounds to not give up despite what others might say, and to follow one’s heart to discover their calling in life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “My Tapestry Journey, Certainly Not an Accident” by Marilyn L. Thompson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Categories