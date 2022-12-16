Author Saelock Xing's New Audiobook, "Pei System," is a Powerful and Eye-Opening Exploration of a New System Designed to Help Listeners Achieve Their Optimal Health
Recent audiobook release “Pei System: Temperature Matters: Not Too Hot, Not Too Cold, Just Right!” from Audiobook Network author Saelock Xing, is an educational and enlightening guide to taking back one's health through a new system created by the author that is based on thousands of years of proven Ancient Chinese techniques.
New York, NY, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Saelock Xing has completed his new audiobook, “Pei System: Temperature Matters: Not Too Hot, Not Too Cold, Just Right!”: an enlightening guide to reclaiming one’s control over their own health through a system based on age-old techniques that have been trusted for centuries.
“In these pages you are about to discover the elusive, missing key to health and wellness,” writes Saelock. “You’ll learn about the surprising addiction that is sweeping the world and destroying our health. What you might find strange is how such a key factor happens to be one that no one talks about, either because it’s been overlooked, or simply because it has fallen out of common knowledge. However, it is one that I am beyond excited to share with you and that I hope you will in turn share with others. I am not a doctor myself, but I do believe that what I am about to reveal to you could change your life and lead you on a path to better health and wellness.
“An Ancient Chinese health system that is based on common sense, instinct, and logic. Common sense such as, what temperature is good for the Goose (infant) is good for the Gander (you). Instinct such as the universal usage of the blanket as an insulator dated back to the cavemen. Logic, such as you cannot treat the body like a refrigerator and expect it to burn like an oven.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Saelock Xing’s new audiobook will open the eyes of listeners everywhere as the author reveals the simple truths to unlocking one’s fullest potential when it comes to one’s health. Saelock’s inventive system for controlling one’s wellbeing will transform the lives of listeners who are willing to take their first steps into a whole new world of healing that focuses on common sense practices and intuitive habits that are easy to maintain.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Pei System: Temperature Matters: Not Too Hot, Not Too Cold, Just Right!” by Saelock Xing through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
