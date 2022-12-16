Author Saelock Xing's New Audiobook, "Pei System," is a Powerful and Eye-Opening Exploration of a New System Designed to Help Listeners Achieve Their Optimal Health

Recent audiobook release “Pei System: Temperature Matters: Not Too Hot, Not Too Cold, Just Right!” from Audiobook Network author Saelock Xing, is an educational and enlightening guide to taking back one's health through a new system created by the author that is based on thousands of years of proven Ancient Chinese techniques.