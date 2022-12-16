Author Karalee Ratliff's New Audiobook, "The Chasm," a Thrilling Work That Takes Listeners Into the Battle of a Lifetime That Could Have Dire Consequences for the World
Recent audiobook release “The Chasm,” from Audiobook Network author Karalee Ratliff, introduces Tim, who finds himself in an immense conflict against all the powers of darkness for his soul.
Boswell, IN, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Karalee Ratliff has completed her new audiobook, “The Chasm”: a riveting novel that centers around Tim during this unimaginable conflict. Tim is completely unaware of the consequences should he fail. If he cannot find the correct path and the courage to cross the Chasm, he will be damned.
Author Karalee Ratliff found a desire for writing at a young age, but it did not take off until later years. Using her own life experiences, she began to put pen to paper in various forms of short stories, poetry, and devotional/inspirational writings. With encouragement from several family and friends, she endeavored to put her writings to print for others to enjoy. Following the guide of prayer and the Holy Spirit, “Chasm” was born.
Karalee writes, “On September 10, Tim decided to take a walk. He was fifty-two and had just suffered the loss of his wife and his mother in a tragic automobile accident. The funeral was two weeks ago, and he had been so consumed with the loss he did not have time to process things on his own. All his kids were right there to help and console and lean on him. They still call him every day (multiple times) to check on him, but Tim needed to escape. He needed to process his emotions. He needed to be in silence, away from the constant ringing of the phone and the doorbell.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Karalee Ratliff’s new audiobook is a captivating work that allows listeners to discover how Tim’s fate unfolds.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Chasm” by Karalee Ratliff through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
