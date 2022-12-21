Delilah Dante’s New Book, "Sex, Love, & Dessert," is an Engaging Tale That Focuses on Sabine, Who Was Lost in Life and Journeys to Reawaken Her Old Self
New York, NY, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Delilah Dante, a writer and resident of Los Angeles who also works as a consultant and mentor for accounting teams, has completed her most recent book, “Sex, Love, & Dessert”: a riveting story of a woman’s pilgrimage to rediscover herself following a personal tragedy that leaves her feeling isolated and alone.
“Meet Sabine, a confident and independent forty-something that seems to have it all together, but she’s in a rut,” writes Dante. “After a tragedy last year, all she does is work and spend time with family, but she feels a little lonely. Her best friend and brother decides it is time for her to spice up her life and meet some new people, preferably interesting, sexy, and attractive men. Her journey starts her exploration of herself and her relationships to redefine her life and venture out of her comfort zone. And who knew that beautiful men could only make things so much more interesting! Explore Sabine’s new world, and of course, there will be lots of sex, love, and dessert.”
Published by Fulton Books, Delilah Dante’s book is an immersive tale of one’s quest to regain a part of oneself that has been hidden behind tragedy, as Sabine sets off to regain her sense of self and her zest for life. Dante unfolds a captivating tale that will take readers on an unforgettable ride as they experience all life has to offer through Sabine’s eyes.
Readers who wish to experience this provocative work can purchase “Sex, Love, & Dessert” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Meet Sabine, a confident and independent forty-something that seems to have it all together, but she’s in a rut,” writes Dante. “After a tragedy last year, all she does is work and spend time with family, but she feels a little lonely. Her best friend and brother decides it is time for her to spice up her life and meet some new people, preferably interesting, sexy, and attractive men. Her journey starts her exploration of herself and her relationships to redefine her life and venture out of her comfort zone. And who knew that beautiful men could only make things so much more interesting! Explore Sabine’s new world, and of course, there will be lots of sex, love, and dessert.”
Published by Fulton Books, Delilah Dante’s book is an immersive tale of one’s quest to regain a part of oneself that has been hidden behind tragedy, as Sabine sets off to regain her sense of self and her zest for life. Dante unfolds a captivating tale that will take readers on an unforgettable ride as they experience all life has to offer through Sabine’s eyes.
Readers who wish to experience this provocative work can purchase “Sex, Love, & Dessert” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories