Christina Campion’s New Book, "Time to Eat," Follows the Author's Struggles with Eating Disorders and the Path of Recovery She Discovered That Changed Her Life
Kerhonkson, NY, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Christina Campion, who currently resides in the lower Catskill Mountains and has worked as a chef with a wide range of styles, has completed her most recent book, “Time to Eat: Healing Mind, Body and Soul with a Modern-day Macrobiotic Lifestyle: The Story of a Once-Starved Survivor”: a deeply personal tale that follows the author’s journey through an eating disorder to achieve a healthier lifestyle and way of eating.
“The book is an account of my life journey and particularly my relationship to/with food, eating, and eating disorders,” writes Campion. “It also recounts a rather-amazing experience of eating consciously for the first time and my eventual recovery using the advice and recommendations of a senior macrobiotic counselor called Denny Waxman.”
Campion continues, “‘Time to Eat’ gives some detailed information regarding the causes, definition, and nature of the disease I was born with and how it manifested. It also includes some suggestive spiritual practices and useful self-help tools along with, finally, a few recipes.”
Published by Fulton Books, Christina Campion’s book is a beautiful journey that shows growth and healing are possible from even the darkest moments of one’s life. By sharing her story and the path to recovery from her eating disorder and other struggles, Campion provides the tools necessary to help others that find themselves in a similar situation take their first steps towards a new life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Time to Eat: Healing Mind, Body and Soul with a Modern-day Macrobiotic Lifestyle: The Story of a Once-Starved Survivor” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
