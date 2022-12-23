Pete Howard's New Audiobook, "The Hourglass Pendant and Other Paul James Mysteries," is a Collection of Gripping Interconnected Cases Solved by a Private Investigator
Recent audiobook release “The Hourglass Pendant and Other Paul James Mysteries,” from Audiobook Network author Pete Howard, is a stirring compilation of mystery shorts narrated by Paul James, a private detective who is given a second chance by a cryptic organization following time in prison due to PTSD.
Dunkirk, NY, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Pete Howard, an author with a passion for justice, has completed his new audiobook, “The Hourglass Pendant and Other Paul James Mysteries”: a gritty and potent assortment of interconnected crime stories.
“I used to be a cop, a good one,” writes author Pete Howard as Detective Paul James. “I rose through the ranks quickly to sergeant, and I was assigned some of the department’s most difficult cases. A few years ago, I was called to an emergency at an elementary school. I arrived at the same time the shooter turned the gun on himself.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Pete Howard’s new audiobook is a thrilling book chronicling the cases handled by Detective Paul James. After being called to a school shooting, he develops severe PTSD that leads him to using excessive force on a suspect. Because of this, he is sent to prison where he begins experiencing vivid dreams and hallucinations.
On the day of his release, he is contacted by a mysterious international intelligence agency known only as The Tower. They’ve heard his story, and they want him to be a private investigator. On accepting the job, Detective Paul James sets out on a cathartic journey across the American frontier solving crimes and healing his trauma.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Hourglass Pendant and Other Paul James Mysteries” by Pete Howard through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
