Pete Howard's New Audiobook, "The Hourglass Pendant and Other Paul James Mysteries," is a Collection of Gripping Interconnected Cases Solved by a Private Investigator

Recent audiobook release “The Hourglass Pendant and Other Paul James Mysteries,” from Audiobook Network author Pete Howard, is a stirring compilation of mystery shorts narrated by Paul James, a private detective who is given a second chance by a cryptic organization following time in prison due to PTSD.