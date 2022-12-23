Author Fannie Wengerd's New Audiobook, "Bryan and the Hallows: All Hallows Eve," is a Compelling Work of Juvenile Fantasy Fiction About a Mission to the Gates of Evil

Recent audiobook release “Bryan and the Hallows: All Hallows Eve,” from Audiobook Network author Fannie Wengerd, follows the captivating adventure of a lifetime as Bryan and Melanie travel to the Gates of Evil to rescue their little sister.