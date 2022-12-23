Author Nona Austin Roberts's New Audiobook, "The White Bridge," Follows an Attorney's Quest to Clear a Black Boy Convicted of Murdering a White Woman in the Jim Crow Era
Recent audiobook release “The White Bridge,” from Audiobook Network author Nona Austin Roberts, is a powerful, character-driven story of a lawyer who attempts to exonerate a young teen convicted of murder during the Jim Crow-era South. As the truth begins to come to light, a coverup plot is revealed and the town's own legacy comes into question nearly fourteen years after the initial murder.
Rancho Murieta, CA, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nona Austin Roberts, a widow and mother of two with a lifelong passion for writing, has completed her new audiobook, “The White Bridge”: a powerful story of lies, deception, and corruption that center around a horrific murder and one man’s attempt to clear the accused’s name.
“On August 31, 1940, a beautiful warm summer night, a night when no one could have imagined that something so evil could happen, an innocent young White girl, barely fifteen, named Claudine Williams, was murdered under the White Bridge, in a small Southern town of Pixley, by Olin Chilton, a fourteen-year-old Negro boy who was immediately arrested, convicted, and forgotten until fourteen years later when Jake Ross, a Yankee attorney, comes to town and lets it be known that he is there to prove that the Negro boy was innocent,” writes Roberts.
“Rachael McAllister, the twenty-four-year-old young woman who is head librarian and town historian, is one of the first to encounter Mr. Ross when he comes to see her to request her permission to look at the town's records. Rachael knows nothing of his purpose, and since she believes that the books and the information in the library are for everyone--and the only requirement is that you follow the rules, she allows him unrestricted access.
“In the time of Jim Crow, the Southern town of Pixley is not about to let this Yankee attorney destroy their past and disparage their integrity without a fight, and a can of worms is opened, which ultimately involves the whole town.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Nona Austin Roberts’s new audiobook is an engaging and thought-provoking story that explores one town’s willingness to let an innocent soul suffer in order to protect its legacy and character. As Jake Ross finds himself inching closer to the truth, enemies from all around him will threaten not only his work but his life in this unforgettable drama that is sure to remain with listeners long after its conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The White Bridge” by Nona Austin Roberts through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
