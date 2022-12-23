Author Nona Austin Roberts's New Audiobook, "The White Bridge," Follows an Attorney's Quest to Clear a Black Boy Convicted of Murdering a White Woman in the Jim Crow Era

Recent audiobook release “The White Bridge,” from Audiobook Network author Nona Austin Roberts, is a powerful, character-driven story of a lawyer who attempts to exonerate a young teen convicted of murder during the Jim Crow-era South. As the truth begins to come to light, a coverup plot is revealed and the town's own legacy comes into question nearly fourteen years after the initial murder.