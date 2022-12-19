Western Loan and Jewelry Announced Fine Jewelry Inventory
Jewelry for Christmas is on a lot of people's Christmas List. Western Loan and Jewelry Announced they have an updated inventory of fine jewelry just in time for people finishing up their holiday shopping.
Los Angeles, CA, December 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Some people wait until right before Christmas to finish shopping. To assist the community, Western Loan and Jewelry announced they are having a 50% off jewelry sale.
They have updated their fine jewelry inventory and have engagement rings, diamond jewelry, gold, silver, and other luxury pieces. Jewelry is an unforgettable gift, and getting a deal makes the gift giving more fun.
Western Loan and Jewelry has Spanish speaking pawnbrokers to help customers who only speak Spanish.
Western Loan and Jewelry is a California licensed pawn shop. They are also a member of CAPA, a pawn association in California that holds its members to high standards.
Stop in and see them today. www.westernloan.com
Tony DeMarco
1-323-210-4500
http://www.westernloan.com
