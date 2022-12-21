Novel Melanoma Diagnostic Tool: MicroRNAs-Associated Extracellular Vesicles Endorsed by Creative Biolabs
Creative Biolabs identifies a suite of exosome services to advance basic research based on microRNAs-associated extracellular vesicles as novel diagnostic tools for melanoma.
Shirley, NY, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Melanoma, the most aggressive and deadly skin cancer, accounts for over 80% of skin cancer deaths and is showing increasing incidence. Conventional diagnostic methods for melanoma require biopsy and pathological examination of the skin lesion, which is usually considered a poor prognosis within unresectable or metastatic melanoma patients. In order to discover novel non-invasive biomarkers for melanoma to improve the efficiency of diagnosis, staging, risk assessment, and therapy response prediction, researchers have investigated microRNAs-associated extracellular vesicles (EVs) as candidate biomarkers.
Extracellular vesicles or exosomes are secreted by cells for intercellular communication loaded with various cargo, including microRNAs (miRNAs), which can demonstrate dynamic changes in origin cells and indicate disease status. Since melanoma cells also produce exosomes into the bloodstream, known as circulating plasma extracellular vesicles (pEVs), plasma samples are collected for profiling exosome circulating miRNAs for further examination.
Besides miRNAs, exosomal contents such as lncRNAs, siRNAs, DNA, proteins, cytokines, and lipids can also be the therapeutic or diagnostic cargo found in exosomes. Creative Biolabs updates its exosome profiling service suite with exosomal RNA isolation and qPCR analysis, exosomal protein isolation and profiling, exosomal cfDNA isolation and profiling, and exosomal cytokines profiling to help detect melanoma and other diseases.
After plasma extracellular vesicles were isolated from collected plasma samples, researchers used transmission electron microscopy (TEM) to assess the quality of isolated pEVs and Tunable Resistive Pulse Sensing (TRPS) to quantify the number of particles. Meanwhile, common microvesicle markers were detected by western blot using horseradish peroxidase (HRP)-conjugated secondary antibodies and an enhanced chemiluminescence kit to monitor exosomes and reveal immunoreactivity.
Considering exosome characterization by TRPS is a widely employed technology to measure the distribution and concentration of exosomes, Creative Biolabs disclose its highly sensitive and stable TRPS system for global researchers to help understand the physical characteristics of exosomes for better application value in disease diagnosis.
Circulating biomarkers are enriched in extracellular vesicles. miRNAs, in particular, are stable in biological fluids, and dysregulation of miRNAs in cancer has been widely reported. Though with few reports about the diagnostic role of circulating plasma extracellular vesicles associated miRNAs in melanoma research, pEV-miRNAs are still considered a powerful source for new disease biomarker discovery. And for this reason, Creative Biolabs will spare no effort to support research in this field by providing high-quality exosome services.
About Creative Biolabs
Creative Biolabs is a global leader in providing exosome solutions to accelerate the pace of innovative diagnostic tools and therapeutic agent development. The bold mission of this company is to help researchers address challenges met in their projects by providing actionable strategies and products that accelerate time to market for exosome research labs. Creative Biolabs has helped scientists all over the world to design, discover, optimize, validate, and manufacture exosome-based diagnostics and therapeutics through advanced exosome isolation, purification, qualification, and engineering techniques.
Contact
Creative BiolabsContact
Bella Smith
1-631-830-6441
https://www.creative-biolabs.com/
