Author Steven M. Gareau's New Audiobook, "The Term Paper," Centers Around the Consequences of a Controversial Term Paper That Exposes the Dirty Politics Within America
Recent audiobook release “The Term Paper,” from Audiobook Network author Steven M. Gareau, follows a college student, Sam Garrison, as he deals with the consequences following his writing of a term paper that exposes the two-party system of America. After following the rabbit hole that leads to shocking discoveries, Sam must fear not only for his life, but the lives of his loved ones.
Johnston, RI, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Steven M. Gareau, who currently lives with his loving wife Jude after years of working in business, has completed his new audiobook, “The Term Paper”: a gripping tale that explores the fallout that a young student faces for decades following his writing of a controversial term paper that exposes the secrets and corruption within the American political system.
“This story takes us through the life of a young man who gets caught up in the dark world of dirty politics,” writes Gareau.
“While attending American University, Sam Garrison wrote ‘The Term Paper’ during his four year commitment to the USAF. His written radical views at that time exposed the two party system in the United States.
“His National Government course and its professor will lead him years down the road to a professor who had a group of 4 students of national government, only theirs was on how to destroy America and its Constitution from within.
“Sam finds himself and his friends being tracked down by government officials 20 years after writing what he thought was a benign yet radical term paper exposing flaws in the structure of a government. Suddenly connected to 4 students with a similar theory, Sam finds himself faced with an individual that will silence him at any cost.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Steven M. Gareau’s new audiobook is a thought-provoking exploration of what could happen if the right to free speech becomes eroded in America, and the punishment that lies in wait for any individuals who challenge American politics or the country’s ways of life. Full of suspense and a harrowing reminder of what could easily be, listeners will find themselves spellbound and on the edge of their seats, desperate for more.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Term Paper” by Steven M. Gareau through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
