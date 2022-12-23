Author Steven M. Gareau's New Audiobook, "The Term Paper," Centers Around the Consequences of a Controversial Term Paper That Exposes the Dirty Politics Within America

Recent audiobook release “The Term Paper,” from Audiobook Network author Steven M. Gareau, follows a college student, Sam Garrison, as he deals with the consequences following his writing of a term paper that exposes the two-party system of America. After following the rabbit hole that leads to shocking discoveries, Sam must fear not only for his life, but the lives of his loved ones.