Author Sally Gallot-Reeves's New Audiobook “Behind the Open Door: The Book of Light” Explores One Girl's Telepathic Abilities That Allow Her to Travel Through Dimensions
Recent audiobook release “Behind the Open Door: The Book of Light,” from Audiobook Network author Sally Gallot-Reeves, is a captivating journey that follows a young girl named Cassie whose special powers allow her to see things others can't, including the mystery past of her family home. As her adventure unfolds, Cassie will be forced to navigate living two lives: one normal and one supernatural.
Madbury, NH, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sally Gallot-Reeves, a spiritual gardener who was awarded the 2018 Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award for her achievements and contributions in healthcare as a leader and mentor, has completed her new audiobook, “Behind the Open Door: The Book of Light”: a stunning tale that centers around a young girl who, with her supernatural talents, is able to discover the history of her family’s home.
“‘Behind the Open Door: The Book of Light,’ is the first work in a five part series, unveiling the life of eight year old Cassie Murphy, a highly gifted and telepathic child and her invisible dog-friend Patrik,” writes Gallot-Reeves. “Cassie has unique abilities which uncover the secret past of their home in Maine and its connections to the elemental kingdom, the vibrational forces of nature, and the Angelic realm. Cassie's talents and behaviors are not well understood, and the story revolves around the two worlds she lives in: her experiences within the dynamics of her family, school and social spheres; and her adventures with Patrik through portals to multiple dimensions. ‘The Book of Light’ is a magical and delightful story which creates a passageway to open our minds and hearts to envision a world beyond the present, a world of acceptance and connective enlightenment.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Sally Gallot-Reeves’s new audiobook is an enthralling and imaginative journey exploring Cassie’s family and their inner relationships. As Cassie’s tale unfolds, listeners will discover a potent, character-driven experience that will stay with them long after its conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Behind the Open Door: The Book of Light” by Sally Gallot-Reeves through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
