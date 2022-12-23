Author Sally Gallot-Reeves's New Audiobook “Behind the Open Door: The Book of Light” Explores One Girl's Telepathic Abilities That Allow Her to Travel Through Dimensions

Recent audiobook release “Behind the Open Door: The Book of Light,” from Audiobook Network author Sally Gallot-Reeves, is a captivating journey that follows a young girl named Cassie whose special powers allow her to see things others can't, including the mystery past of her family home. As her adventure unfolds, Cassie will be forced to navigate living two lives: one normal and one supernatural.