Author Alice McAuliffe's New Audiobook, "The Isle of Legends," Follows a Group of Travelers Stranded on an Island That Holds Dark Secrets Beneath Its Mystical Veneer
Recent audiobook release “The Isle of Legends,” from Audiobook Network author Alice McAuliffe, is a riveting story that follows a group that becomes shipwrecked on what appears to be an island of dreams, where they discover a zoo of animals, genetically modified to resemble fantasy beasts. But as one member of the group, Sally, soon discovers not all is as it seems in this magnificent zoo.
Norwood, MA, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alice McAuliffe, an author and artist who graduated from Bridgewater State University as an English major, has completed her new audiobook, “The Isle of Legends”: a gripping thrill ride that follows a group of travelers who become stranded on what initially appears to be a resort of fantasies, but quickly becomes a nightmare destination.
“For a group of shipwrecked people, it's a dream come true to find themselves on the Isle of Legends, a ready to open resort with a zoo of animals genetically altered to resemble mythical beasts,” writes McAuliffe. “While some of them indulge in the luxuries of the resort, others are skeptical of the excess around them and of the dangers of tampering with nature to make new life. These worries start to come true when a teen named Sally finds a half human, half cat hybrid. After naming him Johnny, she starts teaching him about the civilized world while learning about his race, causing her to question what makes us truly human and about our place in nature. As she befriends him, she starts to suspect that the resort's owner, Dr. Peccazillo, has lied about his zoo animals, making her wonder what else he's keeping hidden from the group.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Alice McAuliffe’s new audiobook is an unforgettable tale that will leave listeners on the edge of their seats as they follow Sally on her quest to discover the true secrets of the island resort. With danger seemingly lurking around every corner, Sally will be forced to watch her back as shocking revelations are revealed, and a dangerous enemy inches closer to her.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Isle of Legends” by Alice McAuliffe through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
