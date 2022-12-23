Author Alice McAuliffe's New Audiobook, "The Isle of Legends," Follows a Group of Travelers Stranded on an Island That Holds Dark Secrets Beneath Its Mystical Veneer

Recent audiobook release “The Isle of Legends,” from Audiobook Network author Alice McAuliffe, is a riveting story that follows a group that becomes shipwrecked on what appears to be an island of dreams, where they discover a zoo of animals, genetically modified to resemble fantasy beasts. But as one member of the group, Sally, soon discovers not all is as it seems in this magnificent zoo.