Author Danny James's New Audiobook, "You Are Me," is a Compelling Autobiographical Work That Invites Listeners to Experience the Author’s Life Journey
Recent audiobook release “You Are Me,” from Audiobook Network author Danny James, is a fascinating memoir that shares the author’s tumultuous life story, offering the story of his miraculous recovery from a devastating car accident.
New York, NY, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Danny James has completed his new audiobook, “You Are Me”: a captivating and intriguing work that allows listeners to follow along on the author’s unforgettable life story.
Danny James had a life many people wish they had: a great job, a partner, a nice home, and a great set of friends. At twenty-seven, a car accident left him severely handicapped and unable to remember his life before the accident. After years unable to walk or talk, he started to regain some abilities. His partner decided to send Danny back to live with his parents in Alaska. Dealing with the unimaginable loss almost ended his life.
Miraculously, Danny found himself in a rehabilitation facility in Chicago where he slowly relearned how to function and keep a job. Eventually, Danny was able to get and keep a great job. A haunting memory and need to "make things right" inspired him to adopt twin boys from foster care. This was the most amazing thing that he had experienced. After years of suffering and despair, there was now joy and life.
Danny got married, and with his husband Joseph, adopted more children from foster care. These children came bearing the signs of unspeakable trauma. Four families had taken them in and decided then couldn't be parents to these children. The truth of what happened was so much worse than anyone could have suspected.
Twenty years post-accident, Danny's memory returned. Every memory came flooding back as if a locked door had been flung open. The person he was before the accident "woke up" and was nothing like the person post-accident. "First-me" did not want kids or to be married.
The story climaxes with Danny, "First-me," wanting to leave, but finding that his children desperately need him. His experiences in surviving trauma and recovering from many of the things the children experienced make "First-me" bond with the kids he recently met. He realizes that these kids are his kids, that he is their dad, and that this was how his life was meant to be.
Danny writes, “When you have to work hard for what you have, it is truly appreciated. You understand what is actually important to you when you have to decide to work for something and make sacrifices to have that thing. I have lived my best life, a life I would not have known without experiencing the tragedy and trauma. I have had to work hard to recover from brain damage, amnesia, drug addiction, and mental illness. Because of this, I appreciate each day and I love each moment that I am given. I truly appreciate the people in my life; I appreciate each one of you. My road is not a road I would wish anyone to take. All of you, my children, have come into this life with things no one would wish to have imposed upon them. All of you must find your own way.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Danny James’s new audiobook is a remarkable work that shares this one-of-a-kind story with listeners.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “You Are Me” by Danny James through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
