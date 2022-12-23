25N Coworking to Open Sixth "Workplace-as-a-Service" Location in Rolling Meadows, IL in January 2023

25N Coworking is opening its seventh location in Rolling Meadows, IL on January 1. This will be 25N’s fourth location in the Chicago suburbs. The coworking brand has designed and operated productive and collaborative flex offices since 2014. 25N Coworking serves individual professionals, small teams, and enterprise corporations.