Ducks Rising Collective Adds Board of Advisors to Advance and Diversify Offerings for University of Oregon Athletes; Will Also Add a Baseball Specific Collective Division
Ducks Rising is rapidly growing providing Name, Image and Likeness opportunities to Oregon athletes, and is adding an advisory board, which includes former Duck star LaMichael James, and current player Cam McCormack, among others. Additionally, Ducks Rising will start separate sports divisions within the collective starting with the sport of Baseball.
Boulder, CO, December 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Membership NIL Collective has doubled subscribers in the last month and will now add sports specific divisions starting with Oregon Baseball.
With demand and interest accelerating in Ducks Rising, the Name, Image and Likeness Membership Collective founded and operated by Chief Executive Andrew Parmentier, the platform has announced significant new growth initiatives, including the addition of an Advisory Board to help guide the growth and operations. Ducks Rising has been a pioneer in NIL and instrumental in employing Oregon football players to create and participate in content that is developed exclusively for members of the collective.
Long term, the Advisory Board will consist of executives and leaders in business, existing and former players, and parents of players. The initial Advisory Board will include senior tight end Cam McCormick, former Duck star running back LaMichael James, James Johnson representing parents of players, and Chris Looney, an Oregon real estate developer and former two-term President of the Oregon Club of Eugene-Springfield, a booster club dedicated to supporting University of Oregon athletics. Each member will initially serve a three-year term; McCormick is serving a one-year term, which began on October 1, 2022.
“Name, Image and Likeness continues to grow, and as it does, we are seeing athletes become empowered and proactive in developing their brand and marketing platforms,” said Parmentier. “The monthly membership drives the entire operation and while the large collectives with six-figure gifts are great, our model is to create a sustainable, transparent framework to support and provide opportunities for the players over the long term. The Advisory Board will allow us to continually stay on the forefront of the legislation, demand, growth initiatives and the content component of the site for our members.”
In addition, Parmentier will partner with former Oregon Athletics Sr. Associate Athletic Director and former TV Voice of the Ducks, Joe Giansante, on the integration of a Baseball players Collective into the Ducks Rising infrastructure. Giansante was instrumental in the reinstatement of Oregon Baseball and worked for former Athletic Director Pat Kilkenny at Oregon, whom PK Park is named for.
The membership collective for baseball players, and any other players from other sports that may be added in the future will deliver funds, education, tax services, associating membership, and an investment option for the athletes who earn from the content they participate in or create for Ducks Rising. Those services will be provided by Dallas, TX firm INPOWERiQ who specializes back-end NIL management.
“Andrew’s model is the collective of the future and that is what drew me to him and Duck’s Rising,” said Giansante. “I think we are all surprised at the incredible demand and amount of activity in NIL around the country – every recruitable and existing player has it top of mind - and it has just exploded. This model allows us to get very targeted in our membership by focusing first on former players of specific sports at the university like baseball, and work to get them involved in the success and empowerment of the players that follow directly in their footsteps.”
“College athletics continues to evolve at a rapid pace, so how do we best serve these athletes in a holistic manner while they continue to discover they have tremendous influence and power?” said Parmentier. “I think we are just scratching the surface right now, and I look forward to working with the Advisory Board to make us the leader in the industry by always being transparent, and always putting the athletes first.”
About Duck’s Rising
Ducks Rising is a “Membership Collective” founded and operated by Andrew Parmentier that drives revenue through member subscriptions that range in price from $20 - $250 monthly and one-time payments for content focused on and created by players of individual sports. With affordable subscriptions to the website membership, Ducks Rising caters to all fans who want to help athletes at Oregon earn income using their name, image, and likeness. All proceeds from membership go to the operations, content creation and payments to the athletes for their time and work creating the content. For more information about membership or to join Ducks Rising visit www.ducksrising.com, or email info@ducksrising.com.
About Andrew Parmentier
Andrew Parmentier is a business leader and entrepreneur with 20 years of experience in the investment banking and asset management industries. In 2001 he started his professional career as analyst for investment banking firm FBR Capital Markets in Washington, D.C. and rose to Partner prior to departing in 2008. In 2009 co-founded boutique research and investment banking firm Height Capital Markets. Most recently he was a Partner, co-head of private equity and Chief Strategy Officer at Highland Capital Management, an alternative asset manager with more than $20B in assets under management. Andrew has served on the board of the SMU Tower Center for Political Science and Third Way; a centrist think tank in Washington D.C. He has also served on the boards of five private companies in the technology, transportation, logistics, infrastructure, building materials and healthcare industries. Andrew holds a M.A. in applied economics with mathematics from the Johns Hopkins University and studied mergers and acquisitions at Columbia University. He has a B.A. from the University of Oregon.
Subscriber and Media Inquiries
Andrew Parmentier, Chief Executive
www.ducksrising.com
andrew@ducksrising.com
202-256-0002
