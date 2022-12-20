Ducks Rising Collective Adds Board of Advisors to Advance and Diversify Offerings for University of Oregon Athletes; Will Also Add a Baseball Specific Collective Division

Ducks Rising is rapidly growing providing Name, Image and Likeness opportunities to Oregon athletes, and is adding an advisory board, which includes former Duck star LaMichael James, and current player Cam McCormack, among others. Additionally, Ducks Rising will start separate sports divisions within the collective starting with the sport of Baseball.