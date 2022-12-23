Author Carol Mersch's New Audiobook, "Guilty When Black," is a Gripping Account of How Eight Minutes in the Life of One Black Girl Turns Into a Travesty of Injustice

Recent audiobook release “Guilty When Black,” from Audiobook Network author Carol Mersch, is an eye-opening look at the circumstances behind the fiery death of two young girls, and how their aunt was vilified and branded a murderer. Despite the lack of evidence and multiple testimonies attempting to clear her name, she faced a harsh trial for the simple fact that she is Black.