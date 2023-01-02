SPACEMOB Original "Girl Unscripted" Now an Award Winning Series
The documentary series Girl Unscripted, which follows 17 girls from Middle America over the course of 10 years as they live their complicated lives, was recently awarded its 98th award from a 36th different film festival. The project is being distributed by SPACEMOB.
Overland Park, KS, January 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The SPACEMOB Original documentary series "Girl Unscripted," which follows 17 girls from Middle America over the course of 10 years as they live their complicated lives, was recently recognized with its 98th award from a 36th different film festival making it the most recognized project in the company’s history.
The series, directed by Tara Veneruso, produced by Veneruso and SPACEMOB Chief Content Officer Eric Keith, and distributed by SPACEMOB, was submitted for consideration to numerous festivals and received awards and recognition in multiple categories.
“We were honored to experience the reception that the show has gotten at festivals and contests - it’s really the girls’ stories that I think are grabbing so much attention," said Eric Keith, Producer and SPACEMOB Chief Content Officer. "The girls were so bold and powerful in their willingness to share and their stories will reach a US audience with our National PBS release.”
These festivals awarded Girl Unscripted in the following categories:
Toronto International Women Film Festival Winner: Best Web/TV/Pilot. Official Selection: Best Female Scriptwriter, Best Female Producer, Best Female Director, Best Female Composer, Best Films About Women.
Florence Film Awards Winner: Best Web/TV Series, Best Producer, Best Editing, Best Original Score, Silver Award Cinematography.
Paris Film Awards Winner: Best Web/TV Series, Best Producer, Best Original Score, Silver Award Director, Silver Award Editing.
London Movie Awards Winner: Best Director, Best Producer, Best Original Score, Best Editing, Silver Award Web/TV Series.
Milan Gold Awards Winner, Gold Award: Web/TV Series, Director, Producer, Original Score, Editing.
Venice Fullshot Film Festival Winner: Best Web-Series/Pilot.
Indie Gathering International Film Festival Third Place: Best TV Pilot or Web Episode.
Los Angeles Film Awards Winner: Best TV Series, Best Docudrama, Best Editing, Inspiring Woman in a Film. Honorable Mention: Best Score. Official Selection: Best Cinematography, Best Song in a Film, Best Original Story.
Festigious International Film Festival Winner: Best Picture, Best Web/TV Pilot, Best Inspirational Film, Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Song in a Film, Inspiring Woman in a Film.
IndieFEST Film Awards Winner, Award of Merit: Television – Program / Series, Reality Programming, Direction, Editing, Script / Writer, Women Filmmakers, Dramatic Impact.
Best Shorts Competition Winner, Award of Merit: Television Program or Series, Direction, Editing.
Film Boxe International Monthly Film Festival Winner: Best of the Month, May 2022 – Web Series and Television Series.
Vegas Movie Awards Winner, Award of Excellence: Best Web/TV Series, Best Drama, Best Producer, Best Woman Filmmaker, Best Original Score, Best Song. Official Selection: Best Cinematography, Best Editing.
Hollywood Gold Awards Winner, Gold Award: Web/TV Series, Producer, Editing. Honorable Mention: Cinematography, Original Score.
IndieX Film Fest Winner: Best Web Series/TV Pilot, Director (Female), Producer, Outstanding Achievement – Editing, Outstanding Achievement – Sound Editing. Official Selection: Best Cinematography, Best Original Score.
New York Movie Awards Winner: Best Editing, Silver Award Web/TV Series, Silver Award Producer, Silver Award Original Score. Honorable Mention: Cinematography.
Accolade Global Film Competition Winner, Award of Merit: Television Program / Series, Reality Programming.
Depth of Field International Film Festival Winner: Excellence – Direction, Excellence – Editing, Excellence – Script Writer, Excellence – Content / Message Delivery, Exceptional Merit – Cinematography, Exceptional Merit – Sound Editing, Exceptional Merit – Original Score, Exceptional Merit – Original Concept, Exceptional Merit – Viewer Impact: Inspirational. Official Selection: Best TV Show.
WRPN Women’s International Film Festival Winner: Excellence – Direction, Excellence – Cinematography, Excellence – Editing, Excellence – Sound Editing, Excellence – Original Concept, Exceptional Merit – Script Writer, Exceptional Merit – Original Score, Exceptional Merit – Viewer Impact: Inspirational. Official Selection: Best TV Show.
California Indies Official Selection: Best Web-Series-Pilot, Best Director, Best Cinematographer, Best Editor, Best Composer, Best Female Filmmaker.
International New York Film Festival Official Selection: Best TV or Web Series, Best Director, Best Documentary, Best Music Score, Best Woman Filmmaker.
Oniros Film Awards – New York Winner: Best Series Pilot, Best Drama, Best Biography, Best Social Justice Film, Best Main Theme. Finalist: Best Producer, Best Cinematography, Best Song, Best Editing, Best Original Story.
New York International Film Awards Winner: Best Series Pilot, Best Drama, Best Original Story, Best Producer. Finalist: Best Biography, Best Cinematography, Best Song, Best Editing.
Paris Women Festival Winner: Best Web/TV/Pilot.
Los Angeles Lift-Off Film Festival Official Selection: Web Series / Episodic Content.
Munich Short Film Awards Semi-Finalist: Best TV Series / Pilot / Web.
International World Film Awards Official Selection: Pilot Series.
Washington Film Awards Semi-Finalist: Best Documentary.
Dubai Independent Film Festival Semi-Finalist: Best TV Pilot.
Williamsburg International Film & Music Competition Winner: Best TV Episode.
Dallas Movie Awards Semi-Finalist: Best Documentary.
Philadelphia Cinema Awards Winner: Best TV Series / Pilot.
Dances with Films: New York Finalist: TV Pilot – 1 Hour.
Southern California International Film Festival Winner: Best Inspirational Film, Best Short Documentary.
London Film & Television Festival Semi-Finalist: TV Pilot.
Seattle Movie Awards Semi-Finalist: Series.
About Girl Unscripted
Family, love, heartbreak, opportunity, poverty, abuse, drugs…the life of a girl is complicated, and they frequently have no means of expressing themselves, or worse, no one who’ll listen. Relating to these struggles of teenage girls, award-winning filmmaker Tara Veneruso took this to heart and started a filmmaking camp to give girls the opportunity to express themselves and tell their stories.
As a survivor of physical, sexual, and drug abuse, Veneruso saw around her the same tragic circumstances for young women that she had experienced years before. If only someone had steered her onto a better path earlier. That thought inspired action. She created a summer filmmaking camp for girls that would give them an outlet to express themselves, a forum to tell stories, and a chance to understand their worth.
This documentary series spans more than 10 years, where we see teenagers/pre-teens transform into adult women and get a fascinating chance to experience life through the eyes of open and brave girls. The accounts Veneruso documents are raw, touching, sad, and hopeful. The trials and triumphs of a person’s life in her own words... a “Girl Unscripted.”
SPACEMOB entered a deal in December 2021, with the entity created by BrightStar Media Group and Capstone Entertainment Group to be the exclusive, worldwide distributor for their original limited series, Girl Unscripted.
