POP Experiential Welcomes Ryan Heil
POP Experiential (POP | X) expands its team to include experiential industry professional, Ryan Heil.
Los Angeles, CA, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- POP Experiential (POP | X) today announced the engagement of experiential marketing professional Ryan Heil, founder of Axcess Entertainment, as a Lead Producer and Consultant for projects throughout 2023. Ryan’s background spans lifestyle-based events, worldwide content and marketing solutions, and engaging consumer audiences through film, music, fashion, sports, art, technology, and celebrity experiences. He has produced more than 1,000 individual events worldwide across major international film festivals, Olympic activations, fashion weeks, art fairs, industry conferences, and more. In addition, he has represented numerous Fortune 500 brands, municipal governments, and individual artists and celebrities as their Agency of Record across multiple endeavors.
Ryan joins the growing team as it swiftly moves existing and new clients to true hybrid and in-person events.
“The demand for our creative experiential solutions has been massive and we wanted to bring in someone who had broad experience and expertise in taking projects from creative ideation and development through flawless execution,” states Margaret Launzel-Pennes, CEO and co-founder of POP | X. “While we considered many incredible additions to our team, Ryan definitely had that special POP | X secret sauce and we knew his background and personality were a perfect fit for us in addition to his critical understanding of the complete marketing landscape.”
Ryan joins the POP | X team of top talent across a variety of event and experiential disciplines; the team produced numerous strategic engagements in a little over a year for clients including BMC Software, Dell, Magnite, Lattice Semiconductor, and Penn Medicine.
Ryan added, “I am thrilled to join such a dynamic organization as POP | X and bring my experience to a wide array of projects in the coming year. Margaret and her team have cultivated a strong, creative approach to developing client experiences and a wonderful corporate culture which enables everyone to thrive. I look forward to not only leading specific projects within the organization, but continuing to grow alongside such a talented group of creative experiential professionals.”
About POP | X
POP | X is a women-owned creative experiential agency that embraces disruptive innovation and employs a strategy-led approach to creating deliberate and meaningful human connections between organizations and their audiences through events, experiences, and engagements – all with a focus on refreshing and inventive solutions in a time of industry [r]evolution.
