Adtelligent Ranked Number No. 59 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Innovative ad tech company recognized as one of the fastest growing in its sector with 2,981% Revenue Growth.
Lewes, DE, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Adtelligent Inc. was recently ranked as the No. 59 Fastest Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, now in its 28th year.
Adtelligent has emerged as one of the leading innovators in digital advertising technology, offering a suite of services designed specifically for publishers and advertisers alike. Advertisers turn to Adtelligent DSP for reliable traffic sources, verified first-party data about users, and cost-effective ways to run their ads. Likewise, publishers choose Adtelligent SSP and Header Bidding solutions for the best experience in managing their ad inventory in one place and getting higher yields, unified reporting tools, and third-party tools for verifying their audience.
The key to Adtelligent's success rests in staying atop the latest trends and understanding the pain points of both advertisers and publishers. Adtelligent helps its clients take out complex development and ad operations processes to truly master their monetization in an effective, efficient, and cost-inhibitive way. Adtelligent partners with ad tech leaders such as Prebid.org, GeoEdge, Protected Media, telecom operators, and others to provide clients with leading-edge solutions for creating powerful strategies to solve complex problems faced.
Adtelligent is based in the U.S. and Ukraine, adeptly handling every need of clients around the globe. "We have created a new standard for selling inventory to programmatic buyers," said Yurii Gorokhov, CTO and co-founder of Adtelligent. "Our team continues to innovate and deliver new solutions to help publishers monetize their content and reach audiences across multiple platforms. Our mission is to provide technology independence, control, and transparency to the ad tech industry."
"We are proud that Deloitte has named Adtelligent one of North America's fastest-growing companies! Most of our clients see an immediate increase in their revenue when they use our solution. With our year-over-year revenue growth, we can see how fast the online advertising market is embracing our ad technology platform," said Denys Tymchyk, CEO and co-founder of Adtelligent.
Overall, 2022 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% from 2018 to 2021, with median growth of 611%.
"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."
"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."
About Adtelligent
Adtelligent is a global advertising technology company that provides in-house solutions that allow online media companies, digital sales houses, and ad networks to monetize their websites and applications advertising inventory effectively. The company offers technologies to manage supply-side partners (SSP) and demand-side partners (DSP). The company also has Header Bidding Platform, that streamlines the ad selling process and ensures ad revenue optimization. Adtelligent unique business approach delivers cutting-edge advertising technologies to more than 20,000 publishers globally helping them facilitate revenue growth and capitalize on the digital advertising market. Please see adtelligent.com/about/ to learn more about our programmatic advertising solutions.
About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About Deloitte
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.
