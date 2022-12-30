Author Jay White's New Audiobook, "Earth to Brockton," is a Compilation of Short Stories, Written with the Intent to Entertain (Often with Humor) or Share a Life Lesson
Recent audiobook release “Earth to Brockton,” from Audiobook Network author Jay White, was written to provide fun alternatives (or real-life stories) to a rather glum time during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, an indirect goal is to encourage others to write via demonstration.
New York, NY, December 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jay White has completed his new audiobook, “Earth to Brockton”: a collection of short, autobiographical stories that offer insight into the life of the author.
White writes, “One of my goals before turning fifty at the end of May 2021 was to have this compilation of stories sealed together in a way that makes sense so that I can have a manuscript prepared to send to the publisher while I was still in my forties. After that, I didn’t know if this would be accepted or not. But I figure the ball will be out of my court, and the decision is no longer up to me—for now. So, technically, I guess I could say I had written a book. Jay White wrote a book! My goodness! Will my obituary say I authored a book? Will this book be the first of more? Will someone famous read it—and laugh? Will my stories be shared? Will only my mother and sister purchase a copy and then the rest only be distributed to Little Free Libraries throughout the city? Will this inspire others to write and share their stories? Who knows?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jay White’s new audiobook offers humor and inspiration, allowing listeners to truly get to know the author by sharing in his life experiences.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Earth to Brockton” by Jay White through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest-growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
