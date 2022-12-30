Author Jay White's New Audiobook, "Earth to Brockton," is a Compilation of Short Stories, Written with the Intent to Entertain (Often with Humor) or Share a Life Lesson

Recent audiobook release “Earth to Brockton,” from Audiobook Network author Jay White, was written to provide fun alternatives (or real-life stories) to a rather glum time during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, an indirect goal is to encourage others to write via demonstration.