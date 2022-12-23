Chef Hunter Lee’s New Book, “Benwood’s Surely Southern Presents - Livin’ Large in Louisiana: A Southern Social Cookbook,” is a Guide to Southern Cuisine and Entertaining
New York, NY, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Chef Hunter Lee, a retired chef and beloved Southern kitchen personality, has completed his second book of a three book series, “Livin’ Large in Louisiana: A Southern Social Cookbook”: an entertaining and informative recipe book and key to true Southern hospitality.
“Entertaining in the South is an art form,” says Chef Hunter Lee. “Some take years to perfect it and some are born with the gift. It’s easily said that some of the best food that’s ever passed your lips was found in the South and some of the best people! In the South, and especially Louisiana, you will find friendly and welcoming people. It’s often said you’ll never meet a stranger in Louisiana!”
Published by Fulton Books, Chef Hunter Lee’s book takes readers on a journey through Southern culture and cuisine. Nestled in with his famous recipes are stories from the author’s experiences growing up and working all around Louisiana. From appetizers to dips to drinks, Chef Hunter Lee provides pointers for the perfect Southern soiree.
Food is a very social thing in the South, and “Livin’ Large in Louisiana'' gives readers the tips and tricks to bring people closer together with a little Southern hospitality. Filled with helpful cooking advice and hosting dos and don'ts, this book is sure to help make any gathering a success.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase “Livin’ Large in Louisiana: A Southern Social Cookbook” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Entertaining in the South is an art form,” says Chef Hunter Lee. “Some take years to perfect it and some are born with the gift. It’s easily said that some of the best food that’s ever passed your lips was found in the South and some of the best people! In the South, and especially Louisiana, you will find friendly and welcoming people. It’s often said you’ll never meet a stranger in Louisiana!”
Published by Fulton Books, Chef Hunter Lee’s book takes readers on a journey through Southern culture and cuisine. Nestled in with his famous recipes are stories from the author’s experiences growing up and working all around Louisiana. From appetizers to dips to drinks, Chef Hunter Lee provides pointers for the perfect Southern soiree.
Food is a very social thing in the South, and “Livin’ Large in Louisiana'' gives readers the tips and tricks to bring people closer together with a little Southern hospitality. Filled with helpful cooking advice and hosting dos and don'ts, this book is sure to help make any gathering a success.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase “Livin’ Large in Louisiana: A Southern Social Cookbook” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories