Trizar® Technology Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech
Fast Company Magazine List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future.
Mooresville, NC, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Clean Textile Technology, owner of Trizar® Technology, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.
This year, 83 technologies developed by established companies, startups or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses and society overall. While not all of the technological developments are available in the market yet, each one is reaching key milestones in order to have a proven impact in the next five years. Fast Company also recognized 41 honorable mentions.
Trizar Space Certified Technology
Trizar® Technology was used on spaceships to manage heat as the ships passed through the atmosphere. By using the science of emissivity, Trizar® fabrics regulate temperature to increase performance and comfort. Trizar® fabrics are used by top brands to enhance the performance of their outdoor and athletic apparel. Recent achievements include Outside magazine Baselayer of the year with Forloh Hunting 2022, Backcountry Ski Outerwear of year with Artilect Studio 2023 and adoptions by Endeavor Athletic, New Balance, O’Neil, Levi’s, Nepa, Kolon Sports, and Mark’s.
“We are honored to be selected by Fast Company as the next big thing in consumer technology, says Brad Poorman, “we have had numerous evaluations out in the field that show our technology improves performance without adding any weight.”
“Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world’s most pressing issues. Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.
The Winter 2022/2023 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 6.
About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.
About Clean Textile Technology
Clean Textile /Technology aggregates textile technologies and brings them to leading Apparel Brands to enhance their performance and environmental story. The company licenses with Emisshield on Trizar Technology and has spent 6 years developing the product in 6 different countries. Trizar technology has two products… one that keeps you warmer longer in winter and another that reflects heat and keeps you cooler in summer.
Click here to see the final list.
