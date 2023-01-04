Author Wendy Alley Pierson’s New Book, "The One Day Diet," is a Helpful Tool That Proposes a New, Sustainable Method and Way of Thinking About Weight Loss

Recent release “The One Day Diet,” from Covenant Books author Wendy Alley Pierson, presents an intuitive way of thinking about healthy choices that reframes weight loss in a new light. Instead of giving into diet culture and fad diets, Pierson argues there is a simpler and easier to follow method of losing weight and keeping it off through smaller lifestyle changes.