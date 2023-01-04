Author Wendy Alley Pierson’s New Book, "The One Day Diet," is a Helpful Tool That Proposes a New, Sustainable Method and Way of Thinking About Weight Loss
Recent release “The One Day Diet,” from Covenant Books author Wendy Alley Pierson, presents an intuitive way of thinking about healthy choices that reframes weight loss in a new light. Instead of giving into diet culture and fad diets, Pierson argues there is a simpler and easier to follow method of losing weight and keeping it off through smaller lifestyle changes.
Lewiston, UT, January 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wendy Alley Pierson, an author and yoga instructor with a focus on mind to body connection who enjoys attending music festivals, hiking, and paddleboarding, has completed her new book, “The One Day Diet”: a poignant resource that offers a new approach to circumvent toxic diet culture and deliver a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.
“Now, more than ever, people are overweight, unhappy, and unsatisfied,” writes Pierson. “Our culture has made processed and fast food so accessible that it has become the norm. Diet culture reigns supreme, and we are constantly looking for a new quick fix to bad habits.
“‘The One Day Diet’ isn’t a fad diet; it offers a realistic approach to a healthy lifestyle. While making gentle choices for your mind and body using daily principles, affirmations, and committed actions, true long-term change will occur.
“Take back your health through consistent actions, and find inner love and acceptance for yourself with ‘The One Day Diet.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Wendy Alley Pierson’s new book presents nine principles that the author believes form the foundation of a healthy life that connects one’s mind and body, creating a more unified and whole being. Readers will discover the best practices and methods for achieving one’s optimal weight by taking their health journey just one day at a time.
Readers can purchase the book or audiobook, "The One Day Diet," at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
