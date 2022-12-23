New Management for Local Self Storage Facility in Gulfport, Mississippi
Gulfport, MS, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Local acquisition of Safe Space Storage Gulfport is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Gulfport. Ronald Frieman and Chris Genard of Safe Space Storage Gulfport purchased this facility and used Frieman General Contractors to redevelop this existing site. Safe Space Storage Gulfport provides safe and secure climate and non-climate self storage options to the local community serving the following cities: Gulfport, Mississippi City, and Long Beach. Safe Space Storage Gulfport is compressed of 172 units totaling 20,350 rentable square feet, with plans for an expansion soon.
The facility was formerly known as Budget Storage and operated as a storage facility until 2010. It was then purchased and used for business storage. The buildings sit on a 2.5-acre lot.
Ronald and Chris have contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management. Safe Space Storage Gulfport will officially open on December 7th and will be managed by Absolute Storage Management.
If you would like to speak to their friendly office staff, please visit the location at 3112 Pass Road, Gulfport, MS 39501 or contact their office at (228) 678-2662.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN and regional offices in Atlanta, GA, Charlotte, NC, Nashville, TN, and Jackson, MS, the company operates over 140 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to our website at www.absolutemgmt.com or contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
