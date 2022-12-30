Author W. J. Demus Webb's New Audiobook, "Legends of Snyder," is the Thrilling Story of a Historic Magician Who Entertained Diverse Audiences and Inquisitive Minds
Recent audiobook release “Legends of Snyder: A Black Heroic Magician: Black Magic in the Segregated South,” from Audiobook Network author W. J. Demus Webb, is a riveting tale that centers around an open-air traveling magician who focused on providing clean and wholesome entertainment for Black and White audiences alike in the South during the early 1900s.
Atlanta, GA, December 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- W. J. Demus Webb, a loving husband and father who founded and worked as a pastor for the Foundation Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, has completed his new audiobook, “Legends of Snyder: A Black Heroic Magician: Black Magic in the Segregated South”: a powerful story that explores the life and times of a legendary traveling black magician.
“Imagine that you are immersed in a rich culture of Black pride, Black beauty, Black hope, and Black excellence,” writes Webb. “Immersed in such a rich culture, it is no wonder that a Black heroic magician, such as Snyder, would emerge. This was a culture that instilled hope and faith in God that made all things seem possible. So when Snyder the magician visited your school, this was consistent with your hope, your faith that all things are possible for those who believe in God. It was an empowering culture with survival values in a hostile world.
“Considering the large number of Black American heroes that emerged in the early nineteenth century was consistent with this atmosphere of ‘Black Magic.’ Consider Frederick Douglas, Booker T. Washington, George Washington Carver, Joe Louis, Paul Roberson, Jesse Owens, Paul Lawrence Dunbar, and the Tuskegee Airmen. Consider Harriet Tubman, Mary McLeod Bethune, Lena Horn, Mahalia Jackson, and a host of others who created this rich culture and atmosphere of magic, hope, and high expectations and accomplishments.
“Considering this rich, creative, and hopeful magic like atmosphere and culture, the Black heroic Magician Snyder emerged as an embodiment of the fertile pristine Black American culture existing at Tuskegee, Notasulga, Macon County, and other areas in Alabama at this time in history. Yes, Snyder was a unique individual Black man. However, as we read the ‘Legends of Snyder: A Heroic Black Magician,’ let us be reminded that there was something in the quality and spirit of this East Alabama culture that produced many other unique individuals that are not necessarily recorded in the history books.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author W. J. Demus Webb’s new audiobook shares the incredible story of Snyder, and the ways in which his life exemplifies the many possibilities one’s life can hold despite the backdrop of oppression. Listeners will discover a legendary and historical man shrouded in mystery brought to life through Webb’s expertly paced and character-driven tale.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Legends of Snyder: A Black Heroic Magician: Black Magic in the Segregated South” by W. J. Demus Webb through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
“Imagine that you are immersed in a rich culture of Black pride, Black beauty, Black hope, and Black excellence,” writes Webb. “Immersed in such a rich culture, it is no wonder that a Black heroic magician, such as Snyder, would emerge. This was a culture that instilled hope and faith in God that made all things seem possible. So when Snyder the magician visited your school, this was consistent with your hope, your faith that all things are possible for those who believe in God. It was an empowering culture with survival values in a hostile world.
“Considering the large number of Black American heroes that emerged in the early nineteenth century was consistent with this atmosphere of ‘Black Magic.’ Consider Frederick Douglas, Booker T. Washington, George Washington Carver, Joe Louis, Paul Roberson, Jesse Owens, Paul Lawrence Dunbar, and the Tuskegee Airmen. Consider Harriet Tubman, Mary McLeod Bethune, Lena Horn, Mahalia Jackson, and a host of others who created this rich culture and atmosphere of magic, hope, and high expectations and accomplishments.
“Considering this rich, creative, and hopeful magic like atmosphere and culture, the Black heroic Magician Snyder emerged as an embodiment of the fertile pristine Black American culture existing at Tuskegee, Notasulga, Macon County, and other areas in Alabama at this time in history. Yes, Snyder was a unique individual Black man. However, as we read the ‘Legends of Snyder: A Heroic Black Magician,’ let us be reminded that there was something in the quality and spirit of this East Alabama culture that produced many other unique individuals that are not necessarily recorded in the history books.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author W. J. Demus Webb’s new audiobook shares the incredible story of Snyder, and the ways in which his life exemplifies the many possibilities one’s life can hold despite the backdrop of oppression. Listeners will discover a legendary and historical man shrouded in mystery brought to life through Webb’s expertly paced and character-driven tale.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Legends of Snyder: A Black Heroic Magician: Black Magic in the Segregated South” by W. J. Demus Webb through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories