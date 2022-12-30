Author W. J. Demus Webb's New Audiobook, "Legends of Snyder," is the Thrilling Story of a Historic Magician Who Entertained Diverse Audiences and Inquisitive Minds

Recent audiobook release “Legends of Snyder: A Black Heroic Magician: Black Magic in the Segregated South,” from Audiobook Network author W. J. Demus Webb, is a riveting tale that centers around an open-air traveling magician who focused on providing clean and wholesome entertainment for Black and White audiences alike in the South during the early 1900s.